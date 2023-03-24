Jens Stöver as a further reinforcement for the SeniorenLebenshilfe in Rosengarten

Life helper for seniors in Rosengarten, Jens Stöver

With SeniorenLebenshilfe, older men and women have active support in all questions of everyday life and beyond. The SeniorenLebenshilfe defines itself as a service provider in the pre-care area. Jens Stöver will support the SeniorenLebenshilfe team in Rosengarten from now on. Interested parties can find more detailed information about Jens Stöver, a life helper, and about senior citizens’ help at www.seniorenlebenshilfe.de and Life Helper Rosengarten.

Qualified services in the pre-care area for the whole of Germany

For the managing director of the SeniorenLebenshilfe, Carola Braun, and her team, it is important that “seniors can live longer independently in their familiar homes and surroundings”. To this end, the energetic entrepreneur and her husband founded SeniorenLebenshilfe in 2012, a nationwide network of many life helpers who have set themselves the task of helping older people in their everyday lives. The activity is carried out on a freelance basis, which means that the team members are responsible for dividing their care time. Regular further training, organized by the headquarters of the SeniorenLebenshilfe in Berlin, ensures the high quality of care.

Which services older people can expect from SeniorenLebenshilfe

Going shopping, keeping your home and laundry clean, or making regular appointments with the hairdresser can be activities that become increasingly difficult as you get older. SeniorenLebenshilfe offers older people every conceivable support in everyday life. This can be regular shopping or cleaning and airing the living space or washing and ironing the laundry. If an appointment with the hairdresser or doctor is due, the elderly can be accompanied there by their life helper if they wish. Incidentally, also with the vehicle. With all the work, there is still room for personal conversations in everyday life. It is also possible to take a walk together or visit a café. The elderly are grateful for the time that their helpers spend with them.

Jens Stöver is the new life helper in Rosengarten and is looking forward to the new task

The new life helper actually comes from the technical field, but has missed the human component throughout his professional career. “In my many years of professional activity, there was a constant lack of appreciation for the individual person – I became aware of that in retrospect. As a life helper, I want to put people at the center of my work, give and experience appreciation. My mother’s need for care also showed me how quickly and suddenly help can become necessary in everyday life.” Jens Stöver was looking for a professional reorientation, especially after the experience in the family area, which he has now found in the SeniorenLebenshilfe. He is looking forward to the new task and is happy to answer questions from interested parties in Rosengarten.

Some more information about the SeniorenLebenshilfe

Since it was founded in 2012, SeniorenLebenshilfe has had its headquarters in Berlin. As a registered trademark of Salanje GmbH, senior care is active nationwide and is currently in the process of finding further reinforcements for the entire federal territory. The family-run company offers freelance helpers regular training and further education and also provides every conceivable support.

