Reinhardt: The hospital reform must not exacerbate the shortage of doctors

“People go into a hospital trusting that qualified doctors can take enough time for their examination and treatment. That is the linchpin of good quality care. The planned hospital reform must be measured against this standard. And this is exactly where it is there is still a very urgent need for adjustments to the cornerstones of the reform of the Federal Ministry of Health that have now become known.” The President of the German Medical Association, Dr. Klaus Reinhardt before tomorrow’s federal and state consultations on hospital reform in Berlin.

“The cornerstones of the federal government stipulate that in future hospitals will no longer be paid exclusively based on the number of cases. The key requirement for high-quality patient care is a sufficient number of well-trained and further-trained staff. That is why the reform must fully refinance the necessary Ensuring staffing levels in all patient-related professional groups. This is the only way we can achieve an advance payment that keeps what it promises,” emphasizes the BÄK President.

“The German Medical Association has developed a rating system that specifically determines patient- and task-oriented medical staffing in hospitals. The Government Commission has already referred to this in its recommendation,” explains the BÄK President. Reinhardt demands that the personnel assessment tool of the German Medical Association becomes a mandatory component when determining the provision costs.

In order for doctors to be available at the required level of qualifications in the future, the reform must ensure specialist training in all hospitals and in the outpatient sector. “The BMG key points assign a central role in medical training to the clinics with the lowest level of care, the so-called ‘Level II clinics’. However, these clinics should not be allowed to provide the largest part of the inpatient range of services. That is why they can at make a contribution to specialist training, but do not play a central role. Instead, we need the cooperation of all hospitals and also the outpatient area for specialist training,” states the BÄK President. Especially with the new competence-based training, the medical profession has adapted the training to modern care and opened it up to outpatient training. Linking further training primarily to a level of care would lead to poorer-quality care. “When designing the performance groups, the aspect of further training must be taken into account. So that we do not gamble away the future of medical care, the importance of each individual performance group for specialist training must now be analyzed. All clinics must be obliged to carry out further training, the financing must be discussed,” says Reinhardt. This requires legally robust regulations on employment contracts. The medical associations ensure the implementation of network further training authorizations, in accordance with their statutory mandate.

“The question of staff is the actual question of the future for hospital care in Germany. That is why it belongs at the beginning of the reform process and not at the end. We are ready to offer our expertise in the assessment of medical staff in the development of advance payment and in the definition of service groups and to contribute to specialist training,” emphasizes the BÄK President. In doing so, they will rely even more on cooperative, cross-institution and cross-sector further training models that correspond to the further training regulations. “The quality of medical training is non-negotiable for us,” says Reinhardt.

