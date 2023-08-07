Reinventing Healthcare: Surgeon’s Strategies for Better Patient Care and Information

Title: Surgeon Innovates Medical Services to Better Reach Patients

Subtitle: Fernando Zabalaga Céspedes prioritizes patient education and collaborative teamwork

How do you reinvent yourself to better reach your patients? What can you offer to solve their health problems and recover their lost lives or at least give them a better quality of life? Those questions were spinning in the head of Fernando Zabalaga Céspedes, a surgeon specializing in traumatology and orthopedics, as well as a subspecialty in arthroscopy.

The questions arose not only because the pandemic had changed the lives of everyone and more of the health personnel, but also because he saw that more and more patients were arriving with ideas and erroneous information about pathologies that are part of their daily lives. Where did so much information come from? Obviously from the world of social networks. How to combat it efficiently? By developing interactive material that not only brings the patient closer to learning about their injury but also explains the procedures to be used.

Update, a safe bet to help the patient

“It must be understood that medicine is a profession that is constantly advancing and constantly changing, what was true two, three years ago is not so true now. So, the update is one of the things that I bet the most on,” he explained.

Zabalaga explained that to achieve this goal, participation in courses, subspecialties, and others that allow offering and practicing high-quality medicine are mandatory requirements.

For this reason, he is undergoing an update in musculoskeletal ultrasound because, as he explains in his own words, “it helps to perform invasive procedures already with an ultrasound guide, where the doctor does not calculate where he is going to perform it, but rather you are certain that you are placing the medicine or whatever you are going to inject in the precise place.” Additionally, he pointed out that having portable equipment gives additional and efficient support to the diagnosis.

Traumameds: A new commitment to team medical vision

“Now I am part of the organization of a group of traumatologists who have the vision of adding several surgeons with different subspecialties, which not only generates synergy by working in a team that complements each other but also gives us a better option to offer the patient the best solution to his pathology,” explained the specialist.

Teamwork, the use of new technologies in communication with the patient, proven treatment techniques, and constant updating are signs of a shift towards a smart vision for the offer of medical services. Zabalaga explained that within the Medical College, there are some societies, and in these, other subspecialties are housed, which has become a global trend.

“And in this sense, we have to be considerate with the patient to explain honestly when the case is more complex, that is, to go to this colleague who is the most trained in this type of injury or, as we are looking for in Traumameds, have the team to see the complete solution to the injury,” he enthused.

It is very important for human beings, even more so after these complex years, to have professionals who are not only capable in their areas but are also honest and empathetic in customer service.

“Many times I have to explain to the patient that we are going to do everything in our power to recover his previous life, the life before the injury, we must give him the best conditions for that to happen. Sometimes you can and other times you can’t, because the severity of the injury is very important, but, in the best hands, you get the best results,” he reflected.

If you want more information, you can locate Traumameds at Alcibíades Guzmán No. 419 street, almost Villarroel avenue (north sidewalk).

BIOGRAPHY

Fernando Zabalaga Céspedes is a surgeon graduated from the Universidad Mayor de San Simón (UMSS). He has a specialty in traumatology and orthopedics from the University of Chile and a subspecialty in arthroscopy performed at IMSS (Mexico). He is an active member of the Bolivian Society of Traumatology and the Latin American Society of Arthroscopy.

He works as a traumatologist at the University Social Security, heads the traumatology service at Hospital Univalle, and serves as the medical chief at Doctormeds.

Zabalaga has been married to Paola Arze for 15 years and is a proud father of Fernanda and Montserrat. He is the son of the renowned doctor Jorge Zabalaga R. and brother of Jorge and Patricio Zabalaga C., both doctors by profession.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

