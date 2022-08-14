Galaxy Unpacked is an important moment of the year for Samsung Electronics to showcase the latest technology and connect with the Galaxy community around the world in surprising new ways. This year, Samsung has created a new experience space for the innovative generation.

Samsung launches immersive interactive spaces in London and New York to showcase the latest achievements to Galaxy users around the world.

Consumers can experience Galaxy’s latest devices in the event area set up in this space, including the unique FlexCam, the personalization and productivity features of the new generation of folding flagships, SmartThings solutions, and the “Galaxy for the Planet” vision for the sustainable development of mobile devices .

At the event, the Samsung Press Center met two attendees who were trying out the new device for the first time: Australian commercial photographer Vueey Le, and Samsung user Kendall Forbes from New Zealand.

For Vueey Le, the best device is the Galaxy Z Fold4, he said: “As a photographer, I always try to make the device as small and light as possible. The Z Fold4 is perfect for capturing behind-the-scenes and quick snapshots. , so I can leave the big screen tablet at home.”

At the same time, Kendall Forbes called the Galaxy Z Flip4 the most amazing: “I like its portability, it can be stored in any pocket, it’s really great!”

To experience the new future of folding devices for yourself, visit the event venue from now until August 31, or check out the global celebration highlights below.For more related reports, please visitSamsung News Centerbrowse the latest information on Galaxy Unpacked 2022.