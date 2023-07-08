Reissue of the Hidden Gems: The BRUTOSKI TREATY Offers a Glimpse into Graphic Humor of the 1950s

Title: Mariano Moreno National Library Reissues Rare Work: Brutoski Treaty

Subtitle: Graphic humor masters’ work becomes available again after years of obscurity

Publication Date: [Insert Date]

The Mariano Moreno National Library, known for its various missions including the preservation of literary heritage, has taken on a vital task. That is, making works that have long been hidden and inaccessible to readers, both old and new, available once again.

One such work is the Brutoski Treaty – Medicine According to Oski and César Bruto. Created by esteemed graphic humorists in the late 1950s, this work had a limited circulation due to its unique origin. However, the National Library has reissued it, making it accessible to all.

The volume comprises two thematically linked pieces commissioned by pharmaceutical laboratories. The first is the Medisinal Brutoski Illustrated, a series of medical-themed booklets commissioned by Dupont Laboratories in 1955. Renowned cartoonist Oski (Oscár Conti) and writer Carlos Warnes, adopting their alter ego César Bruto, collaborated on this project.

Only five issues of these magazines were published, which were distributed free of charge to doctors to promote the company’s products. Following the same concept, the duo received a similar proposal from Chilean laboratories Recalcine three years later. This led to the creation of Come with me Brutoski Medicine, a medical dictionary written by César Bruto and illustrated by Oski. Unfortunately, this work remained incomplete, only published up to the letter N.

The Medisinal Brutoski Illustrated replicates the format of a thematic magazine. Each issue covers various medical topics, including personal experiences shared by César Bruto as a doctor, biographies of fictitious illustrious characters, absurd news and social media pages, incomplete decalogues, and a hilarious glossary of medical terms that are taken to the extreme in Come with me Brutoski Medicine.

César Bruto’s texts parody popular speech of the time, similar to the style employed by renowned actress Niní Marshall in some of her classic characters, such as Catita or Mingo. Oski’s illustrations perfectly complement the text with baroque scenes that showcase multiple actions on different planes.

Readers can now delve into the story of Lucas van Esquelet, the discoverer of the skeleton, who realized that “a man without bones is a worm that walks.” Another tale highlights a “doctor who pretended to be a healer, but it was all a sham.” The definitions within the work play with innocence-laden double meanings, adding to their humor. For example, the definition of “Finger” states “The finger is used for a lot of things that do not have to be explained because everyone knows them, and whoever does not know them can manage as best they can,” while the definition of “Anal” humorously refers to geography in one context and anatomy in another.

Thanks to the efforts of a dedicated team led by Judith Gociol, coordinator of the Argentine Comics and Graphic Humor Center, the original works, now amalgamated under the title Brutoski Treaty, have been restored. In fact, Come with me Brutoski Medicine had never been reissued until now. This recovery project was made possible by individuals who meticulously preserved their complete collections. The publication of the material is the result of collaborative efforts between the national libraries of Chile and Argentina and is part of the Papel de Kiosco collection in Argentina.

To get a copy of Brutoski Treaty, the work will be presented on July 12th at 6:30 p.m. at the Argentine Comic Strip and Graphic Humor Center of the National Library (BN). The event will include comedian Jorge Meijide (Meiji), plastic artist Daniel Santoro, designer Laura Varsky, and Paula Labeur, a graduate in letters. The digital version of the treatise will be available for download on the institution’s website (www.bn.gov.ar/micrositios/libros), and physical copies can be purchased from the BN publishing house or through the distributor La Periferica (la-periferica.com.ar) for those outside of Buenos Aires.

This reissued masterpiece, the Brutoski Treaty, is an invaluable addition to the literary landscape and promises to be unforgettable for readers who delve into its pages.