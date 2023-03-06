From the Beatles to Michael Jackson to Adele, psychologists have studied what people’s favorite song lyrics reveal about their relationship life. The result: The songs may actually reflect a person’s attachment style — at least in part.

“I hate showing up out of the blue uninvited. But I couldn’t stay away, I couldn’t fight it. I was hoping you would see my face and be reminded that it’s not over for me.” Millions of people know this melancholy monologue – intoned in English by star singer Adele, it rose to the lovesick hit of 2011 .

Now “Someone Like You” has had a second career; this time in research. Together with hundreds of other songs, it served scientists as a seismograph to measure the mental life of test subjects – more precisely: their behavior in relationships. The psychologists led by Ravin Alaei from the University of Toronto wanted to find out whether the preference for certain songs reveals something about social life. Her analysis appeared in the journal „Personal Relationships“, with the conclusion: Favorite song lyrics can actually reflect a person’s attachment style – at least in part.

For their analysis, the Canadian researchers recruited 469 subjects and asked them to name at least seven favorite songs with lyrics about interpersonal bonds. The 4,853 named songs were then assigned via text analysis to one of three relationship modes: the anxious attachment style, which is associated with doubt and fear of rejection; the avoidant attachment style, characterized by emotional detachment; and the secure attachment style based on trust and confidence. The song “Someone Like You,” for example, was cited frequently, according to Alaei, and – like most of Adele’s work – falls into the anxious attachment style category.

At the same time, the scientists recorded which attachment types the subjects assigned themselves to and how they performed in the Big Five personality model. The concept includes five factors that are more or less pronounced in every human being: open-mindedness, perfectionism, extraversion, agreeableness and neuroticism, i.e. emotional instability and vulnerability. The team then examined what statistically significant associations there were between the participants’ favorite songs and their personality traits.

“Relationship between Anxious Attached People and Anxious Songs”

The most notable effect was seen among subjects with avoidant attachment styles: They also preferred “avoidant” songs that involved withdrawal from their partner or fear of intimacy—from Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” to Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable.” But the phenomenon wasn’t always that strong: “I expected to see a clear connection between anxious people and anxious songs, because those are the most emotional,” says Alaei. “But surprisingly, this was the weakest result.”

In the case of the anxious-avoidant attachment style, the preferences were exactly the opposite. In this mixed form, which fluctuates between affectionate and dismissive, those affected preferred songs with a sense of security: “Love Me Do” (Beatles), “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” (Beach Boys) or the duet “I Got You Babe” (Sonny & cher). The study proves that subjects with neuroticism like to hear plays with anxious lyrics; Aside from Adele, popular hits like “Every Breath You Take” by The Police, “One” by U2 or “Don’t Speak” by No Doubt. The bottom line, the authors conclude, is that people like music that reflects their relationship experiences; for better or for worse.

This leads to the question: Is it at all helpful for the ability to relate to music that confirms one’s own attachment style – or is it actually a hindrance? What does it do to an already anxious person to hear Adele’s despondent heartbreak anthem on a loop? Alaei sees a need for research here, but advises self-knowledge as a preventative measure: one should be clear about which attachment style one embodies and whether one is susceptible to “negative feedback loops”. Presumably, one would like to add, it could also help to keep your hands off the repeat button.

This article was first published in November 2022.