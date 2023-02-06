The relaunch of exports of Italian meat and related products to third countries was the focus of a meeting at the Ministry of Health attended by representatives of institutions, technicians and the production sector.

The meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health, on Lungotevere Ripa on 10 January, was attended by the Minister, Orazio Schillaci, the Undersecretary, Marcello Gemmato, the Minister’s Diplomatic Advisor, as well as the directors of the Directorates General of Animal Health and Veterinary Medicines and Food Safety and Nutrition and to representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Sovereignty and of the main associations in the Italian meat and meat-based products sector.

“The main task of the roundtable – said Undersecretary Gemmato, who coordinated the work – will be to encourage, from now on, rapprochement and dialogue between the political component and the technical sector and industry, facilitating the operating procedures that underlie trade with foreign countries, including China”. “Italy – continued Gemmato – is able to guarantee the safety of the foods it exports and is ready to strengthen technical-scientific cooperation with third countries, including through the network of its Experimental Zooprophylactic Institutes.”

“Politics is present – concluded Gemmato – and is ready to do its part, to gather ideas to direct the next steps, to listen and understand what can be corrected and improved”.

The table will meet again in the coming weeks with the first operational proposals.