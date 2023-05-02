Printable version

Press release no. 21

Release date May 1, 2023

1st May, Schillaci: relaunching public health passes from the enhancement of health personnel

On the occasion of the 1st May celebration, I would like to express my best wishes to all health and social care workers who take care of the health of our citizens with passion and dedication every day. A special thank you to those who are still at work today to guarantee patients the necessary care.

We are committed to making the most of our health and social care personnel and ensuring that they can work with greater serenity, in conditions of complete safety and with renewed enthusiasm.

No relaunch of public health is possible without a serious investment in the human capital which represents the backbone of our National Health Service.