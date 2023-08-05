Relax at the spa? Yes, but paying attention to health: the risks should not be underestimated

The risks associated with spas should not be underestimated. To take a bath you have to be careful of aspects that endanger your health.

In the summer, many people take a bath in the spas, which in addition to being relaxing are also excellent for health. In fact it is customary to go to these places both for rheumatic problems or even for colds. Many benefits are acquired thanks to the mud and baths in the sulphurous waters given by the properties present in these waters.

Despite this, there are still some contraindications to which attention must be paid. Indeed even if spas are often curative, if some aspects are not taken into account, the opposite effect can be obtained. Today we will list all the possible problems that can arise from a day at the spa and therefore what to do to avoid all of this.

The risks to be taken into account when going to the spa

Nowadays spas are no longer visited by just one social group, in fact these spas are open to anyone and much cheaper than in the past. In any case we can never trust one hundred percent and so being careful is never a bad thing for our health. These are aspects that concern any public place, in fact even a normal swimming pool can present similar problems.

What are the most common risks of spas: what to pay attention to – (tantasalute.it)

A first example to which we can refer are mycosis and fungi which always represent a lurking risk. This because Bacteria are mostly present in humid environments and then the infections can get worse. Even the heart can be at risk, in fact those suffering from heart problems should avoid entering the sauna or Turkish bath. The main reason is linked to high temperatures, in fact a person with such health problems could be adversely affected at the pressure level.

Another problem is related to people suffering from tachycardia, especially if it occurs during the sauna. In the event that a condition of malaise arises, the first thing to do would be to get out immediately. Afterwards you should drink cold water, obviously being careful and then finally lie down. So before going to the spa if there are already health problems, it is always better to consult a doctor and let him evaluate any type of contraindication that could affect the well-being of the person affected by particular pathologies.

