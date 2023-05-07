Relay of Peace, the story of a mobilization that embraced Italy from Aosta to Lampedusa

Small and large parades marched, all under the same rainbow banner, from the far north of Aosta up to the island of Lampedusa. The pacifist relay launched by Michael Santoro gathered the mobilization of thousands of people, distributed on the route of 4 thousand kilometers that crossed and united the country. Despite the absence of any form of coverage on the traditional media, for Santoro the initiative went beyond all expectations: “What we saw today is a single embrace of peace that holds all motivations together, religious and secular. A movement that ranges from young people from associations to centenary fathers, such as don Bettazzia leading figure in world Christianity, a personal friend of Pope Francis”.

Luigi Bettazzi took part in the demonstration of Ivreaof which he is bishop emeritus, alongside Piergiorgio Odifreddi. “I was president of Pax Christi for 17 years – said the prelate – so I feel peace as my life mission, but today when I talk about it, I am told that I am in favor of Putin. Pope John declared that war is beyond reason and Pope francesco he confirmed it: it is madness. Who will be able to claim to have won a war with hundreds of thousands of people dead and millions of exiles from destroyed cities?”

Among the most participated “kilometres” of the relay was that of Romawhich was attended by, among others, Fiorella Mannoia, Moni Ovadia, Fausto Bertinotti, Massimiliano Smeriglio, Maximus Wertmuller, Donatella DeCesare, Marco Travaglio e Madeleine Olive (director and deputy of the Everyday occurrence). “I have always waved this flag at my concerts – said Mannoia, showing a rainbow banner – and today I discover that it has become a divisive symbol. We will say to the point of exhaustion that in this war there is an aggressor and an aggressor, but they want to tell us what is their plan to end this massacre?”.

The relay, fragmented and widespread, started at noon and involved a few large cities and many small towns. Don Renato Sacco of Pax Christi symbolically chose to walk by Novara a Roomswhere there is Leonardo’s factory that assembles fighter jets F-35: “We go there with the symbols of peace and with a green bow, the color of the objectors. We are against all wars and all arms factories.”

A The Eagle a huge rainbow flag was waved along the kilometer that started from the Church of San Bernardino towards the center of the city. Videos and testimonials from all over Italy have been disseminated by the organizers: Bolzano, Piacenza, Sarzana, Ferrara, Velletri, Montefiascone, Caserta, Benevento, Altamura, Portopalo. in Trent Ugo MatteiMore has collected signatures for the referendum against sending arms to Ukraine. He was also in Padua Massimo Cacciari: “The national press and television – he said – absolutely do not give the correct image of our country’s sensitivity regarding this tragic war. This demonstration and the questions from the referendum have nothing ideological about them, they only raise one question: isn’t it clear from article 11 of the Constitution that for Italy the fundamental method for resolving international disputes is the political and diplomatic one?”.

The procession from Cagliari set off towards the Ichnusa pier, where the warships of the navy are docked. The demonstrators also protested against the NATO exercises which are scheduled for the entire month of May in Sardinia, but the march towards the pier was interrupted by a deployment of Carabinieri. The most colorful and numerous relay race took place in Palermo, there was also in the square Vauro: “I’m excited – said the cartoonist – it seemed like a risky bet, this relay of humanity from Aosta to Lampedusa, but despite the silence of the media, people participated in a big way. Here in Palermo many joined the procession while it was already parading, it became bigger and bigger. We have found a place to express one’s requests in the name of peace and against weapons”.

The event was ideally closed by Santoro a Lampedusa, in front of the reception centre, a symbol of the condition of those who are forced to flee by war or poverty and arrive on the Italian coast. “In Lampedusa either Europe is built or it dies,” said the journalist. At the moment there are in the Lampedusa hub 1400 people, instead of the 400 it should contain. Santoro entrusted a flag to be carried inside the center to MP Aboubakar Soumahoro. Even in the absence of official numbers on participation in the 4 thousand kilometers – the number whatsapp used as a point of reference for the organization it went into crash 48 hours after the relay – the journalist showed his enthusiasm: “We have achieved an incredible result”.