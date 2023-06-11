Release date announced at the Xbox Games Showcase

Manuel DiGiorgio | 11/06/2023, ore 20:01

GAME INFORMATION

The rumors confirmed it several hours before theXbox Games Showcase: yesterday evening, a gameplay video leak of Cyberpuink 2077 Phantom Liberty emerged on the net, which led to think that the project that will expand the macro-universe of the RPG branded CD Projekt Red could be part of today’s event schedule.

The rumors have indeed spoken of a possible presentation of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty at the Xbox Showcase and so it was: after a long series of more or less high-profile announcements, Keanu Reeves took the stage of the event to talk about what will be introduced from the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion. As announced by the actor himself, during this new journey we will be able to visit Dogtown and explore a previously unexplorable area of ​​Night City.

But that’s not all: a new compelling story will lead us to save even the President of the New United States of America. Everything, therefore, will go to season what will be a massive expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. The words of Keanu Reeves was followed by a new official trailer of Cyberounk 2077 Phantom Liberty, which introduces us to Songbird, the intelligence member of the NUS secret services. At the end of the official trailer, CD Projekt Red revealed what will be the release date of the expansion: Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will be released on September 26, 2023.