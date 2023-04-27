Released from prison after the violence on the bus in Bologna and assaulting a woman on the train

Bologna, 27 April 2023 – Released from prison four days after having raped a 24-year-old student on a bus, the 37-year-old wasted no time in attacking a girl again. This time, aboard a Red Arrow. The episode took place on the evening of 25 April. According to what was reconstructed by Polfer, who reported the man for attempted sexual assaultaround 10pm, while the train was traveling the stretch between Riccione and Rimini in the direction of Bologna, the 37-year-old approached the girl, a 30-year-old, who was traveling alone.

And after having approached her insistently, he grabbed her by the armtelling her “Come with me”, dragging her towards him and trying to abuse her. The girl, although shaken, immediately reacted. And as luck would have it, there was another woman in the carriage to witness the scene passenger, who immediately rescued the young woman. And, together, they have called the police.

The man, after being released from prison, attacked a woman on the train

that train, from Rimini, it does not stop until Bologna: for this reason the policemen are able to get on board only at the central station – about an hour after the event – and here they have stuck man. The prosecutor on duty was immediately informed of the matter. A quick database search was enough to verify theidentity of the attacker and discovering how just ten days ago, on April 15th, the thirty-seven-year-old had heavily molested and groped another girl on board a line 11 bus, a fact for which he was arrested by the Carabinieri of the Radiomobile, who intervened at the request of the driver of the half Tper.

An arrest validated by the judge, who had however ordered the release of the man (despite the request for prison by the prosecutor), who had been banned from staying in the province of Bologna. This time, since there was no more flagrante delicto, committed in the Rimini area, the man got away ‘only’ with a complaint. It is not clear where he had taken the train and where it was headed, whether to Bologna – where he could not have returned except by violating the provisions of the judge – or elsewhere. now, however, he is still at large. With the possibility, very concrete given recent events, of repeating the crime again on some other unfortunate person.