Reliable drug supply “more than just systemically relevant” – Interview with …

Health and care are “significant employment and economic factors,” says Klaus Holetschek, Bavarian State Minister for Health and Care. In the Pharma Facts Interview, he criticizes that the federal government is doing “far too little overall” to ensure the supply of pharmaceuticals in Germany. In view of the debates about the financing of the health system, he warns: It would be “fatal to save in the wrong place.” Therefore, the federal government must “absolutely” seek dialogue with the pharmaceutical industry. “Otherwise it will destroy essential supply structures”.

You can read the interview in full at Pharma-Fakten.de: https://ots.de/2eNRXq.

