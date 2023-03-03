Berlin – February 28, 2023 – In the future, particularly reliable health information will be marked on the YouTube video platform. With its extensive, evidence-based offering, the Health Knowledge Foundation has been an official partner of the YouTube Health program in Germany since the start.

How do I put on the cuff of the blood pressure device correctly and what does it look like when the heart is working? Many health issues and medical connections can be explained more clearly with a video than with a lot of text. The data from HINTS-Germany, a trend study by the Health Knowledge Foundation and the Hanover Center for Health Communication, also show that films are well received and that many people use them when looking for health information. Video platforms such as YouTube in particular are used by around half of those surveyed (49.2%) in a health context. 22.7 percent of those surveyed watch tutorials, i.e. video instructions. Due to the large number of providers and information, it is not always easy to assess the quality of the content. Sometimes you don’t do yourself and your health a good service.

In the future, the content of the Health Knowledge Foundation will be available as a particularly reliable source on the YouTube platform. The foundation is thus part of the new YouTube Health program, which is officially starting in Germany today. In the future, YouTube wants to help its users to better assess the quality of health-related videos. A label shows users which content comes from trustworthy sources. The providers are evaluated using a list of criteria for high-quality health information.

“Social platforms like YouTube are becoming increasingly important when searching for health information on the internet,” explains PD Dr. Ralf Suhr, Chairman of the Health Knowledge Foundation. When searching for information on health issues, however, you get a lot of hits. But which of these is true? “Good health is based on good decisions,” emphasizes Suhr. “It is all the more important that people find reliable information when they search,” says Suhr. “With currently more than 300 scientifically based videos on various health topics, we are pleased to be part of the YouTube Health program.” The foundation had started early on to offer serious health information and to respond to people’s different reception behavior and appropriate to create access. With its multimedia approach, the Health Knowledge Foundation has been using video formats to convey health knowledge since 2015. Explanatory animated films, but also films by experts or those affected, enable a transfer of knowledge that goes beyond the mere textual communication of health issues.

Verified content and better visibility

Content within the YouTube Health program is evaluated according to specific criteria developed by the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) and subsequently validated by the World Health Organization. The contents of the Health Knowledge Foundation passed this test and fully met all the criteria. In the future, these reliable videos will be highlighted in the search results with health-related topics on YouTube for users.

The YouTube channel of the Health Knowledge Foundation:

How do I get through the cold season healthy or is superfood really that great? The videos from the Health Knowledge Foundation provide the answers. There are currently over 300 explanatory animated films available, as well as films by experts or those affected.

Here you can go directly to the YouTube channel of the Health Knowledge Foundation.

About the Health Knowledge Foundation:

The non-profit, operational health knowledge foundation based in Berlin wants to strengthen the competence of people in Germany with regard to health and prevention and to reduce the information asymmetries between doctor and patient. To this end, it creates, among other things, health information that is understandable for laypeople on the basis of current scientific findings, shows prevention options and treatment alternatives and promotes health knowledge in general. The sponsor is the Association of Private Health Insurance.