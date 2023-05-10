Relief at the front door: tools for carers

The care package from the full-service provider PflegeWelt GmbH supports families in home care

Hamburg, May 2023. Germany is getting older – and that is having an impact on care. The number of people in need of care is constantly increasing, and with it the number of people caring for their relatives as part of home care. According to a study by the social association VDK from 2022, 3.3 million people receive time-consuming care from their family members. In many cases, they face serious financial difficulties.

Private individuals are entitled to a statutory reimbursement of 40 euros per month from the long-term care insurance funds. An amount that, in view of inflation-related price increases, only covers a fraction of the costs actually incurred. Individuals or families with a need for home care need better conditions that allow them to receive care with dignity. This is where the offer from the full-service provider PflegeWelt GmbH comes into play. That of Dr. Felix Brosius supports family members with advice, supplies them with care aids and clarifies formalities with the care insurance companies.

Bureaucratic feat

In everyday life, caring relatives are confronted with a jumble of specifications. Complicated and bureaucratic application procedures and long processing times pose a major challenge for carers. They simply lack the strength and time to stand up for the rights of those in need of care. Because: Every formal application for the assumption of costs for medical supplies is checked in detail by the long-term care insurance fund in accordance with Section 40 of the Social Security Code – it recognizes benefits or, in cases of doubt, refuses them.

Service close to people

The PflegeWelt relieves patients and their families at this point. The provider submits applications for approval of nursing aids to the health insurance companies and tracks the process up to the point of approval. From then on, those in need of care and their carers receive the necessary care aids in a care package on a monthly basis – individually and according to their needs. This includes so-called “products intended for consumption”, such as disinfectants, FFP2 masks, disposable gloves and protective aprons. Billing takes place directly with the nursing care insurance funds. As a result, relatives experience considerable relief in everyday life.

Strong own brands

The best possible patient care with a tight reimbursement flat rate of 40 euros per month? Two core factors that only go hand in hand to a limited extent. In this tense relationship, PflegeWelt relies heavily on its own brands, for example for disinfectants, medical face masks and bed protection pads. In this way, they guarantee the best possible care for patients with the highest quality despite low reimbursement rates. The products have been specially developed for the needs of home care and promise easy handling even with regular use.

package help

The increasing aging of the Federal Republic of Germany, in view of the financial and staffing difficulties of German nursing homes, is causing an increase in home care. This requires good framework conditions. Families whose everyday life involves caring for a loved one at home need the services they need quickly and flexibly in order to be able to cope with this Herculean task in the future. PflegeWelt can remedy this by offering a valuable range of support and assistance for caregiving relatives alike.

About care world

PflegeWelt GmbH is a full-service provider based in Hamburg. Founded in 2013, the company has operated under the umbrella of FX Ventures GmbH since 2016. The focus is on the mission to relieve families who need care at home. In addition to providing information, the provider takes care of the supply of care aids as part of a care package: caregivers receive the utensils conveniently delivered to their homes on a monthly basis. In addition, PflegeWelt GmbH takes care of all the formalities with the nursing care insurance companies – from submitting applications through to cost accounting. Further information at: pflegewelt.de

About dr Felix Brosius

Founder and Managing Director of FX Ventures GmbH

dr Felix Brosius is the founder and managing director of FX Ventures GmbH based in Hamburg. The graduate economist received his doctorate in finance in 2001 on game theory models of international tax competition. Professionally, he developed his expertise in the fields of marketing and product development in large media houses such as Bertelsmann and Kabel Deutschland. Brosius founded several start-ups, which he brought together under the umbrella of FX Ventures GmbH in 2016. These include the Hamburg publishing house SmartGenius and the care consultancy PflegeWelt GmbH.

