Relief therapy for newborns only in 5 centres, none in the South – Growth

Perinatal Palliative Care, ie aimed at relieving pain due to chronic and sometimes incurable diseases in newborns, is still limited to only 5 centers in Italy and all located in central-northern regions. It is important “to create one or more structures in every region of our country and thus guarantee the right care for everyone” thanks also to a “network of specialized professionals”. This is the appeal of Italian Society of Neonatology in view of the National Relief Day which is celebrated on May 28th.

From the approval of the law 38/2010, which establishes the right to have one’s suffering alleviated, most of the Regions have taken steps to set up a network of Pediatric Palliative Care with a related dedicated Hospice and “the remaining Regions are putting themselves in order”, recalls the Sin.

On the other hand, we are further behind for Perinatal Palliative Care, which covers the period of gestation and the weeks following birth, in the face of “a constant increase in newborns who need it, because they suffer from serious congenital diseases”.

Thanks to scientific progress and the diffusion of excellent Neonatal Intensive Care Units, in fact, after birth these babies can survive weeks, months and even yearsdespite the need for relief therapy.

Perinatal Palliative Care, explains the president of Sin Luigi Orfeo, “They serve to alleviate the suffering and improve the quality of life of these children and their parents with a global care of the family nucleus, which avoids disproportionate intensive treatments and allows for a possible accompaniment to death without pain and respectful of the dignity of the person”. For this purpose, the scientific society has set up an ad hoc Study Group, which is carrying out a training plan aimed not only at neonatologists or palliative pediatricians, but also at professionals from other disciplines including midwives, nurses and psychologists.