15 minutes is enough: get rid of back pain: an expert reveals the best exercise with an immediate effect

E-Mail

Split



More

Twitter



Press



Feedback



Report an error Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks. There is no genetic engineering in the plant But no worry:

Genetically modified

are the

During the day we sit around the clock and generally far too long for the human body. As a result, many adults and even teenagers and children suffer from back pain. How you can alleviate them and why a single exercise is often enough.

The one with one Links marked with a symbol or underline are affiliate links. If a purchase is made, we will receive one Provision – at no extra cost to you! More info

FOCUS Online: Back pain is common in Germany. Eight out of ten people deal with it. What are we doing wrong, Mr. Liebscher-Bracht? Roland Liebscher-Bracht: We don’t do anything wrong. We only omit something essential. We sit an awful lot. And that’s okay so far, but we don’t compensate for sitting. That’s the problem. Even at night, many people sleep with their legs bent – ​​i.e. in a sitting position. Our bodies are built to adapt to this repetitive position. The muscles shorten, the fascia too, and the disaster takes its course. Then sitting becomes the trigger for back pain. The home office has not necessarily made it any better with all the sitting. According to the latest DKV report, we are sitting more than ever before. How can I take countermeasures? Liebscher-Bracht: When we sit, we have about a 90 degree angle in the hip joints. Standing is neutral. So when I’m just standing and sitting, I always have a shortening of the muscles in the direction of flexion. What should I do? Go into hyperextension. I have to do the opposite of sitting. Unfortunately, far too few people know that. I myself come from mechanical engineering, so the mechanical processes are clear to me. But this knowledge is not used systematically in Germany.

About the expert Roland Liebscher-Bracht, born in 1956, once studied mechanical engineering, today he is a bestselling author and one of the best-known pain specialists in Germany. He runs a successful business with nutritionist Petra Bracht, who is also his wife Youtube-Account.

How do I get overextended? Can you recommend a specific exercise that anyone can easily do for themselves? Maybe even during a short break during the day, which most people spend primarily sitting down? Liebscher-Bracht: The simplest exercise is to stand for three minutes, push your groins forward, and bend your trunk back. If you do this five or six times a day in an office job – that’s about a quarter of an hour in total – then that’s usually enough to get rid of back pain permanently. You don’t need eight hours of stretching to compensate for eight hours of sitting. Not even if you sit down again in the evening. Because most people don’t stop after work: they sit at dinner, at the TV, in the restaurant, at the cinema, in the bar, everywhere. And yet 15 minutes is usually enough. Actually? Doesn’t it need at least more exercises? Liebscher-Bracht: You can and should definitely do more exercises, but as a minimum, that’s usually enough. This is the main exercise that reminds the body to stretch the muscles again. If you pull the muscle into this stretch again and again, then it doesn’t even think about becoming short in the long run, because it knows: Every now and then my master or mistress wants me to be long – so I stay long.

Book tip (ad) “Treating back and intervertebral disc pain yourself” by Roland Liebscher-Bracht

Sounds almost too easy to be true. Nevertheless, there are many who no longer know how to deal with their back pain on their own and come to your practice. How does a first session go then? Liebscher-Bracht: That depends on how willing the patients are to try things out. There are already more than 1000 videos on self-therapy on our YouTube channel. That’s why I always recommend before people come to us: First go to YouTube, do a few exercises and see if it works. If it works well, keep going. If it doesn’t work or if you are afraid, come to our practice. And then you can imagine it like this: The patient says my back hurts. Then I ask: In which position do you notice that? Some then say: It hurts when I bend over, others say when I overstretch, the next says when I lift the chair, it hurts. And then I have the patients do exactly what hurts them to compare how it is now and how it is after treatment. What do you do during the treatment? Liebscher-Bracht: I work with osteopressure points on the bones. These are points similar to trigger points, but they are on the bone and much more effective. There are 72 of these in the body and certain receptors are located on them. If you apply physical pressure to them – depending on where the spot is, with your fingers, with your arm, with your elbow – they immediately send a signal to your brain. This triggers a kind of reset. The points relax the muscles into their genetically normal basic tension. This reset is worth its weight in gold and usually takes 20 to 25 minutes. Then the patient stands up and I have him go back into exactly the same position that caused pain before. In most cases, the pain is either completely gone or only 30 percent, i.e. a small remainder. There is a drastic reduction in pain. An additional advantage of this method is that if the cause of the pain is not muscular, it will be noticeable because there will be no improvement. Then I recommend that you have all other, i.e. conventional medical measures, clarified by a doctor.