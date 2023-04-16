relive the coach’s words after Napoli-Verona

Il Napoli it doesn’t go beyond that 0-0 at home against Verona. With the head inevitably on the return of Champions against Milan, not even the return of Osimhen was enough, who entered the field in the 72nd minute and smashed the crossbar with a fireball from the edge of the box a few minutes later. Follow the post game with us.

20: 53

Spalletti in conference on Di Lorenzo and Osimhen

“He’s Di Lorenzo, he’s the strongest right-back in all the championships. Osimhen needed to regain confidence with the pitch, he needed these 25 minutes and he showed that he has superior potential to the others”

20: 50

Spalletti in conference on the referee Kovacs

“I think everyone agrees on what happened in Milan-Naples, except for them, the Milan fans, for the rest we are in agreement. Now we won’t be able to have Anguissa and Kim in the second leg, who are very important players for us. No one will give it back to us. Tonight the referee managed the match well, perhaps he could have called their goalkeeper a few times to speed up the resumption of play. Also because you play for the show”.

20:45

The words of Zaffaroni, coach of Verona

“It’s a point that’s worth a lot for us and for the standings, a great injection of confidence. Scoring a point here is a great thing. We’ll have an intense season finale and this is a result that must give us great morale. In the finale, we had a great opportunity, but we prepared the match in this way: they have great individuals, we knew we had to make a great defensive performance with attention and intensity. But we did it on all occasions to start again, with Lasagna and then this great opportunity happened that would have been the icing on the cake. But in general we are satisfied with the match. Now one last piece is missing, we must not give up and draw out all the energy we have”.

20:30

The words of Raspadori

“On our part, there was a lack of rhythm in getting the ball around and finding the right solutions. We needed a bit of brilliance in the last pass. The fact that they were so closed behind put us in difficulty, but we have the quality to be able to play against teams that play like this. As we have always done, we have to restart because the enthusiasm is there and we are aware of our means. Position on the pitch? I am always available and by nature I feel attacking and at ease in the central positions of the pitch: I can cover both the role of first striker and that of playing further back. Today was a game with little space: in the second half I tried to create space. I lacked the right pace in managing the ball to enter their defense. Return with Milan? There is great enthusiasm because in Milan in my opinion we played a good game, but we were unable to score. We are aware of our means and of the fact that the public will be on our side on Tuesday . We must carry the enthusiasm that has always been there with us: when you have a mentality that brings you results, you must increase it and not reset it. I always work my best to help the team. I’ve been out quite a bit and still need to feel 100%. I will continue to work to express myself at my best. Osimhen is loaded and ready, always has been. In training every day we try to be ready.”

20:21

Spalletti and the importance of the fans

“The audience is fundamental for us, I’ve said it more than once, that’s the thing that gives a team like ours more strength beyond our qualities. Then sometimes they made themselves heard about wasting time which, as I see them do in this stadium, I’ve never seen them. These players deserve this. There is a lot of love for football, maybe even too much because we started too early with the flag waving. If we manage to do this thing here we will all remain on the walls forever, we will all be Maradona”.

20:18

“Osimhen starter with Milan”

“Osimhen as starter? Yes, he has this structure that you can throw the ball at him, or in space, on his head, he has all these qualities. Raspadori has different qualities, Osimhen has a bit of everything then he’s a favorite for this crowd so when he comes in and gives everyone a breath of optimism. They are footballers who have a different background”.

20:16

Spalletti, how to face Milan

“To go and play that game you need to have a bit of everything, it’s not just the possession phase near goal you need to have balance and be a team in all respects and that’s a quality you have in a mature team, being continuous, perhaps not very fast, but you have to be constant. Just one quality is not enough when you play in the quarter-final against Milan. How did you go? Exactly, but how did we get one thing wrong… Many things that need to be lined up and in order”

20:13

Ball possession according to Spalletti

“Ball possession must be done with balance neither fast nor slow, with simple, normal passes, touching the ball only twice, not four times. There’s a balance, then when you have to give the final acceleration, the hole, you need speed, but in possession you don’t have to play fast”.

20:12

Spalletti on ball possession

“They have always lowered themselves so of course you have to have a percentage of short passes, that makes the percentage, but when the team is forced to climb forward that hole that is created, you have to exploit it, we didn’t do it”.

20: 04

Waiting for Spalletti

We are awaiting the words of coach Luciano Spalletti after the 0-0 draw at Maradona between Naples and Verona. The coach relied on the turnover then the very titular Zielinski, Lobotka, Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen entered in the second half, but they failed to change the fate of the match.

19:23

Drums, banners and flags return to Maradona

19:22

Joints in the pre-game

“Peace with the fans? It’s a moment in which we must all be united, we have important objectives and everyone must do their part”. Thus Cristiano Giuntoli, ds of Napoli, who spoke to Dazn before the match with Verona. “We played a costly match a few days ago, the coach made some choices to win the match and save some strength. We think we have extraordinary boys, who have always trained and we believe they can give positive answers”, he said. added regarding today’s training with Verona.

Maradona stadium