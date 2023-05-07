relive the press conference of the Roma coach

José Mourinho speaks at press conference after the 2-0 defeat at the Olimpico against Inter by Simon Inzaghi. Follow the coach’s words Roma live.

20:46

Mourinho, l’Italia e l’Inter

“I love Italy, I love working here, I’ve had so many riches as an experience. I made history and joy with Inter, less history and joy here, but an extraordinary experience, I’m happy here and I have no problems with this country” .

20:43

Mourinho and the Olimpico

Mourinho also spoke of the Olympic audience: “It’s us who thank them and they thank us, it’s all strange, I’ve had empathy in the good moments of my career, people understood everything here.”

20:42

Mourinho, attack on Ulivieri

"I'm from a different planet than Ulivieri", he said Mourinho.

20:40

Mourinho and the fourth official of Roma-Inter

“I have never questioned human quality in the sense of his honesty, for me he is not empathetic and has no qualities. Today I liked the fourth official a lot, he is a great referee and he is empathetic, Colombo can reach very high for me”.

20:37

Mourinho on Dybala, Belotti and Spinazzola

“Individual errors? They have a direct relationship with the quality of the players. The mental coach is now in fashion, I can take the players to the limit, that’s all. When I arrived Bove could go to Triestina and when I see the evolution of the child for me she is extraordinary. I can speak well of my players, they are dead tired, they play all the time, they don’t rest, they don’t feel well, they look at me and I understand why they do it and so I say: either I play or you play. Belotti is a hero, not everyone plays a game like this, Paulo has only one leg, Spinazzola struggles to play many games in a row, I can only speak well of them It’s a new moment in my career, when I used to lose it was difficult for me before, now I’m in a moment and I look at the boys with tenderness and respect. I am sure that the fans look at them in the same way as me, this gives me great joy and strength.”

20:35

Mourinho and the future

And the future? “There’s a match on Thursday, tomorrow the players will rest, if they give me a ticket I’ll go to see tennis and then I’ll go to see the Primavera”.

20:30

Mourinho: “Tomorrow I’m going to watch the Primavera”

“I work for the club and I do the best I can, if I go in the direction I’m tired of doing a lot, I’m more than a coach and sometimes I get tired. But then I recharge my batteries, tomorrow I go to see the Primavera and I’m there on Monday to work for Thursday. When you are a little disappointed by something then you have to find the strength to regain energy”.

20:25

Mourinho: “If the club wants to talk about the episodes…”

"There were certain episodes during the match… If the club wants to talk, do it, I won't be the one to go and talk. It's me who was destroyed and attacked on an ethical level. It makes me laugh that it was a person who suffered a three-year ban."

20:22

Mourinho on recoveries and injuries

Mourinho is optimistic of recovering someone in view of the double commitment in Europa League? “I’m not optimistic about recovering anyone – he said to the microphones of Dazn – I am optimistic for my boys. Today we played against the strongest team in Italy, who are in the semifinals of the Champions League and 4-5 they were very tired… Mancini, Cristante, Pellegrini… Then I also have many injured players like Dybala and Belotti. Then there are the boys: I look at Bove and think that when I arrived he was about to go to Triestina while now he’s playing like this against Inter: beyond the result, I’m happy.”

20:20

Mourinho: “Proud of Roma despite the knockout”

“What did I tell my boys at the end of the game? That I feel great pride and thank them for the effort they made, even if they were tired or if they were only playing with a leg or a fracture or an infiltration. I also thanked the boys ( della Primavera) who always work with us and then also the stadium, it’s an incredible thing. It’s incredible what these guys have managed to create with the fans. If you know me you know that defeat is always hard for me but today I’m going home with incredible pride for these guys, tomorrow I’m going to Tre Fontane with Primavera”.

20:00

Mourinho, the words after the knockout with Inter

After the heavy defeat at the Olimpico with Inzaghi’s Inter, Mourinho is now expected at a press conference. Soon the words of him.

