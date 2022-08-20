Although “DOOM” is now available on many websites for free online play, most of them have a lot of advertisements, and the operation is not so easy. If you want to relive the classic touches from decades ago, EPIC Games Store is now offering it. The enhanced version of “DOOM 64” has a limited free discount until the end of 8/25 at 11:00 pm. Those who need it hurry up and get it, and play for free for life.

“DOOM 64” Enhanced Edition is limited to obtain, free to play for life

After entering the “DOOM 64” game page of the EPIC Games Store, you will see the information that is being exempted. The original price of this is not expensive, but it is still free. In addition, this “DOOM 64” is an enhanced version. The first generation of “DOOM 64” was released on the Nintendo 64 in 1997. In order to allow players to play on modern platforms, the enhanced version of “DOOM 64” was launched in 2020. The content is almost the same, but the picture quality has improved a little.

Click “Get” on the right:



Log in to your EPIC Games account. If you don’t have one, register for free. You can use E-Mail or Facebook, XBOX LIVE, STEAM and other platform accounts to quickly log in:



Make sure that the amount is 0 yuan, and press the order if there is no problem. And at the bottom right “click here to share your e-mail with Bethesda Softworks LLC”, it doesn’t matter if you don’t have to tick, if you want to receive it, tick again:



That’s it, open the EPIC GAMES launcher and log into your account, and you’ll see the game in your collection:



The recommended equipment requirements for the enhanced version of “DOOM 64” are not very high, so even if the performance is not strong, it can be played, but it does not support Chinese:

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400 | AMD Phenom II X6 1075T 3.0 GHz

Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card: GTX 780 | R9 290X

Here are the features of DOOM 64 Enhanced Edition:

Visual effects upgrade

Improve keyboard and mouse control

Support gamepad/controller

Supports widescreen resolutions

Supports native 60 FPS frame rate

Over 30 heart-pounding levels

“Lost Levels” added to continue the story

Game trailer:

In addition to this game, there is another “Rumbleverse™” – Boom Boxer content package is also limited for free, Rumbleverse™ is a free game, I don’t know about the package, there is no special mention on the page, and those who are interested also You can take it by the way:



Rumbleverse™ is a new free-to-play 40-player Smash Bros. game where players become the unique citizens of Grapital City and smash their opponents to victory!

Choose from hundreds of unique items to mix and match, allowing you to customize your warrior look to stand out from the crowd. After entering the cannon, it will soar into the sky, and then land gracefully on the street, ready to start a fierce battle! You are free to choose where to land, but be warned, there are brawls everywhere, from corners to the top of skyscrapers!