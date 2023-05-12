remains permanently (with important news for the chronically ill)

The e-prescription introduced in the pandemic remains permanently. This was announced by the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci, speaking of the health measures contained in the Simplification Decree. «We have made the electronic prescription structural, both the red and the white one, much appreciated by citizens and doctors. We felt it was right to put an end to the experimentation and the extensions to simplify the work of family doctors and the lives of citizens who will not have to go to doctors’ offices but will be able to receive the prescription by email or other channels on their mobile phones”.

In this article

How to request an electronic prescription

In short, no more paper recipes: to collect the medicines, an email or a text message on your mobile phone is enough. You simply need to contact the doctor and ask him for the prescription of the medicines you need. When the doctor generates the prescription, the patient receives the “Electronic Prescription Number” (NRE) via three options:

The doctor can send the dematerialized memo with the Electronic Prescription Number to attached to an email . In this case, the assisted person must indicate his certified email address (PEC) or his ordinary email address (PEO).

. In this case, the assisted person must indicate his certified email address (PEC) or his ordinary email address (PEO). The doctor can send the NRE via a SMS o one message with mobile phone application (e.g. WhatsApp). In this case, the assisted person must indicate his/her mobile phone number.

o one with mobile phone application (e.g. WhatsApp). In this case, the assisted person must indicate his/her mobile phone number. Finally, the doctor can communicate the Electronic Prescription Number by means of a phone call to the assisted person who must, in this case, provide the telephone number.

News for the chronically ill

The provision also contains another important change. For the chronic patients the electronic prescription will be valid for one year and will allow stock up on drugs for 30 days of therapyalways according to the doctor’s instructions.

«A chronically ill person needs to periodically take the same drug. Thanks to this standard, patients or those who take care of them in the event of non-self-sufficiency have the double advantage of not having to repeatedly go to the doctor to collect the prescription and repeatedly to the pharmacy to collect the medicines. Let us not forget that many chronic patients are elderly people, often suffering from more than one chronic disease, not self-sufficient or who have difficulty moving around. The simplification of this measure is evident not only for people but also for family doctors for whom the administrative workload is lightened to the benefit of patient care», Schillaci points out.

