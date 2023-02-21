TRENTO. After dental surgerynecessary for correct chewing and not only sought to improve aesthetics, he was also struggling to swallow. It’s a calvary the one endured by a sixty-year-old woman lasted for years Rotalian who, attracted by the advantages explained in an advertisement, had confidently turned to a medical office present in Trentino, but also in other parts of Italy.

In addition to the pain from the dental procedures and the subsequent infection, the woman also suffered from the relationship problems due to difficulty in chewing, accumulation of food and saliva, poor digestion and the need for careful daily oral hygiene to avoid further gum infections.

“He was ashamed to go to dinner with friends” a friend of hers testified. The clinical picture was compromised to the point of requiring hospitalization in the ward maxillofacial of Santa Chiara. Il biological damage estimated by the technical consultant was 25% for 40 days, 50% for 25 days, with a permanent biological damage equal to 6%, due to chronic sinusitis, bone loss, weakening of the masticatory organ.

Accompanied by the lawyer Zeno Perinelli, the woman filed an appeal in relation to the odontostomatological operations she had undergone from November 2014 to October 2017 in the same clinic. The judge Massimo Morandini he recognized them 11 thousand euros for non-pecuniary damage and 8,500 for pecuniary damage.

They were condemned to jointly pay the clinic and the dentist who cared for the patient. In this medical liability lawsuit, the practitioner will also have to cover the court costs incurred by the woman and the defendants (the dental office and insurance). for respective 7,800 euros, 6,000 euros and 4,500 euros.

The sum requested by the woman, equal to around 50 thousand euros, is missing the 25 thousand euros necessary for future interventions to restore chewing. For this amount, not present in the reasons for the sentence, the lawyer Perinelli has appealed.

The ctu, in the report delivered to the judge, highlighted “inexperience in the planning of the case” by the professionals who treated the client, as well as “negligence in the diagnostic, operational and control phases”.

«Leaves perplexed – added the technical consultant – the superficial and delayed management of complications». There was a debate about the temporary prosthesis which the dentist had advised against wearing in order not to worsen the situation and which, according to the professional, the patient would have used in any case in order not to appear toothless, but the witnesses heard in the hearing told something else: the woman did not she managed to fit it and always appeared toothless, so it is not true that she would not have followed the instructions.

Also according to the ctu there was “an obvious causal link between the acts of the omitted operator (the doctor, ed) and the clinical consequences that manifested themselves”. As highlighted in the “Professional collaboration contract” stipulated between the company of the dental office and the dentist «the doctor is solely responsible for his work towards the patient of the facility entrusted to him».

The professional was therefore ordered to cover the costs of the trial (about 18 thousand euros in total) and jointly with the dental office to pay the patient about 20 thousand euros for pecuniary and non-pecuniary damages.