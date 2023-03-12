PADUA – A punch, delivered with great power, above the left ear. According to the investigators, this could be the cause of the death of the 18-year-old student Edward Zattin, shot during a workout in the Iron Dojo Team martial arts gym in Monselice. Municipality of 17 thousand souls at the foot of the Euganean hills. The Prosecutor of Padua, through the public prosecutor Maria D’Arpa who is responsible for the investigations, is following this investigative lead and has requested the seizure of the helmet worn by the boy on February 22nd. The protective device, used by athletes for boxing, will be analyzed by the coroner Stefano D’Errico, professor at the University of Trieste.

The same specialist author of the autopsy on the eighteen year old from Este. The autopsy examination revealed a head injury. And after all, the investigation was born when the Padua transplant center warned the prosecutor to proceed on the body of an 18-year-old boy for the removal of organs, hospitalized in the neurosurgery department for a head trauma. It is from this moment that an investigation into manslaughter against unknown persons is opened. The coroner will now have to ascertain, through a series of laboratory analyses, whether the student, while wearing a helmet in training, could have suffered a fatal punch.

But the most popular thesis among the investigators is another: the boy would not have worn the protective device during that boxing session on February 22nd. On this point, which is fundamental to the investigation, the investigators have collected conflicting testimonies.

THE TALES

Among those present that day in the gym, there are those who say that Edoardo wore a helmet and those who don’t. The boy who entered the ring together with the eighteen-year-old, who had already heard from the police, swore he had never hit him either on the head or in the face. Even the coach, Simone Lazzarin, assured that he hadn’t seen any punches flying against Edoardo. «I was there, there was no hit during training, nobody hit him. He was on a break after a first part of pairs training, he blew his nose, blood came out and collapsed to the ground »he told the investigators. Lorenzo Bezzon, president of the Iron Dojo Team, did the same: «We are all tried, our coach is destroyed, the other boy who trained with Edoardo, as well. But the training was under everyone’s eyes, no one, and I repeat, no one landed a successful punch. It would also have been heard: with the protections that are in place, a punch would have made a noise in the gym ».

THE RESCUE

The student then, after blowing his nose from where it was leaking blood, collapsed to the ground unconscious. The call to 118 was made by the secretary of the club. The man at the Suem operations center spoke of a boy who was taken ill after being punched. And even this aspect of the story is shrouded in mystery. In fact, according to some athletes, the secretary would not have been present at the moment of Edoardo’s fainting.

When the student arrived at the Civil Hospital of Padua, the emergency room doctors immediately realized that they were dealing with a patient with a serious head injury. The eighteen-year-old was thus transferred to the neurosurgery department, where he underwent a delicate brain operation to try to remove the hematoma. But unfortunately the doctors were unable to save his life and on the morning of February 24th he was declared clinically dead.

Read the full article

in Il Gazzettino