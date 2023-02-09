It looks like a horror movie, but it’s not. A lethal pathogen is in fact lurking in the freshwater ponds, lakes and rivers of the world: Naegleria fowleri, also known as a “brain-eating” amoeba, due to the primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) it causes to victims. A new study may have found a way to protect us.

Transmission of this pathogen occurs when it is ingested or inhaled, usually during swimming or other aquatic recreational activities. The amoeba then, once in the body, can migrate along the olfactory nerve and slowly feed on the human braincausing an infection that is sadly almost always fatal.

Despite being a rather rare disease (the largest historical outbreak of PAM in Europe, with 16 confirmed victims, took place in the Czech Republic in an indoor swimming pool), experts warn that we could encounter the amoeba more frequently due to global warming.

We too, in a previous article from November 2022, told you about the news that was spreading about the strange cases of brain-eating amoebae that were occurring in the USA, with over 157 cases and 97% mortality.

For this reason, the discovery of a new drug by Biocev, a Czech biotechnology company, with the collaboration ofCharles University in Praguehas been met with enormous scientific interest, especially thanks to the excellent results obtained during the first laboratory tests.

The study, published on the pages of Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapyreports that the experimental treatment on mice infected with Naegleria fowleri ha significantly prolonged survivalshowing a 28% cure rate with no recurrence and no evidence of drug-related toxicity.

Drs Werner and Stursa, the chemists who began optimizing the therapeutic molecule, said: “We have engineered molecular derivatives, guided by the mechanism of action established by biologists, with the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier more efficiently. We could be a few steps away from the discovery of the first efficient therapeutic intervention for this horrible disease”.

Remaining on the subject, a study dated December 2020 already reported the danger ofbrain-eating amoeba that was expanding in various parts of the United States.