Remembering Carmen Herrero: A Brilliant Oncologist and Dedicated Professional

Carmen Herrero, a highly esteemed oncologist, has sadly passed away, as announced by the Castellón Provincial Hospital Consortium on Saturday, August 5. The statement released by the consortium expressed deep regret at the tragic news and highlighted Carmen Herrero’s numerous qualities as a former oncologist at the institution.

Carmen Herrero held a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Valencia and specialized in Medical Oncology at the Valencian Institute of Oncology Foundation. She also obtained a Doctorate in Medicine and Surgery with the Cum Laude qualification from the University of Valencia. Notably, she received the award for the best Doctoral Thesis 2018-2019 from the College of Physicians of Valencia and was honored with the Professor Antonio Llombart Rodríguez Award of the Real Academy of Community Medicine in 2019.

Her research focused on the importance of the Tumor Microenvironment in Triple Negative Breast Cancer, specifically evaluating changes in lymphocyte response as a prognostic and predictive factor. This subtype of breast cancer is more likely to metastasize and affects younger patients, making therapeutic options more limited. The objective of her research was to identify predictive and prognostic factors by gaining a better understanding of tumor heterogeneity within this subtype.

Carmen Herrero also contributed as a sub-investigator in international clinical trials of phase II, III, IV and was involved in various translational research projects. Prior to joining the Provincial Hospital of Castellón, she pursued a Master’s Degree in Molecular Biology at the National Center for Oncological Research in Madrid (2014-2015) and completed an External Rotation in the Breast Cancer Unit at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, USA (2016).

Alongside her contributions to research, Carmen Herrero was known for her exceptional professionalism and unwavering dedication to her work. Her commitment and passion for her field of expertise were highly regarded by colleagues and patients alike. In the spring of 2021, she was admitted to the Royal Valencian Academy of Medicine, further adding to her impressive resume. Her colleagues at the Castellón Consortium fondly remember her tenderness, words of encouragement, and love for her profession. Carmen Herrero has left an indelible mark as a magnificent oncologist whose presence will never be forgotten.