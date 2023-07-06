Remembering Daniela Prodan: Farewell to a Courageous Fitness Instructor

Funeral of Beloved Fitness Instructor Daniela Prodan to be Held Today in Pistoia

PISTOIA – The city of Pistoia will bid farewell to Daniela Prodan, a fitness instructor at the H2Sport sports center, in a funeral service today at 3 pm in the church of San Bartolomeo. Daniela, who tragically passed away at the young age of 46 after battling a severe illness, touched the lives of many with her passion for fitness and dedication to her work.

Originally hailing from the city of Barlad in Romanian Moldavia, Daniela had been residing in Pistoia with her family, more specifically in the small hamlet of Sperone near via Bassa della Vergine. As a mother of 5-year-old twins, Daniela received the heartbreaking news about her illness following routine tests conducted after childbirth. The gym’s owners expressed their sympathies, noting, “For her, it was a rapid transition from the joy of motherhood to the fear of facing such a difficult test while having two young children to raise.”

Throughout her battle, Daniela received unwavering support from her family back in Romania. Her mother had been by her side throughout this challenging phase, providing both care and assistance with raising the children. Daniela was hailed for her immense courage and resilience in facing her illness head-on.

Daniela graduated from the Vaslui sports high school and later pursued further studies at the Faculty of Physical Education at the University of Bucharest. When she decided to move to Italy, she effortlessly utilized her qualifications and skills to find employment at the H2Sport sports center. “Daniela joined our team in 2014, two years after we opened. She started as a fitness assistant and over time, she became beloved by everyone. She approached her work with great professionalism and always had a positive outlook on life,” recalled the owners of the sports and wellness center.

To honor Daniela’s memory and extend support to her grieving family, the owners of H2Sport will be organizing a fundraiser starting today. This act of solidarity aims to not only commemorate an unforgettable individual but also provide assistance to her family during this time of need.

The community of Pistoia mourns the loss of Daniela Prodan, a dedicated fitness instructor who touched the lives of many through her passion and positivity. May she rest in peace.

