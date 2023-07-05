Remembering Professor Luciano Boccanera: A Renowned Luminary in Orthopedic Surgery

Renowned Orthopedic Surgeon, Professor Luciano Boccanera, Passes Away at Age 95

Bologna, Italy – The medical community mourns the loss of Professor Luciano Boccanera, a luminary in the field of orthopedic surgery. The esteemed surgeon passed away last Saturday at the age of 95, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come.

Professor Boccanera’s illustrious career spanned over five decades, during which he served in several prestigious medical institutions. From 1954 to 1979, he held the position of head physician at Rizzoli, an orthopedic center known for its excellence in patient care. He later moved on to become the head physician at the orthopedic trauma center in via Boldrini from 1979 to 1989. After that, he took charge at Sant’Orsola Malpighi from 1989 to 1995. Until his retirement in 2005, he directed the departments of Villa Maria in Cotignola and Faenza.

Not only was Professor Boccanera a national authority in the field of orthopedics, but he also gained international recognition for his expertise and contributions to the medical community. Additionally, he served as the sports doctor for renowned teams, including Fortitudo and Virtus in the 1980s. His personal touch extended to many athletes, with boxer Nino Benvenuti being among the athletes he cared for.

Born in Osimo, Professor Boccanera relocated to Bologna during his early years to pursue his university studies. The city became his home, and he dedicated his life to his profession and the betterment of others. He was renowned for his devotion to his patients and his exceptional surgical skills, training numerous generations of orthopedists over the years.

“He was an example of life and humanity for us, with great dedication to his profession, his family, and others. He had two great passions, the sea and golf. Only on Thursday did he play one last game, then on Saturday, he passed away in our arms”, shared his daughters Giulia, Nicoletta, and Silvia.

Professor Luciano Boccanera’s passing leaves a significant void in the field of orthopedic surgery. His legacy as a skilled surgeon and compassionate physician will forever inspire those who follow in his footsteps. The medical community joins his family and loved ones in mourning the loss of this remarkable individual.

