Remembering the Legacy of Rosalynn Carter: A Trailblazing First Lady and Advocate

Rosalynn Carter, wife of former American President Jimmy Carter, has died at the age of 96. For a couple of days she had been undergoing palliative care – at home, in Georgia (with which her husband was also treated, who in February suspended medical treatments due to the worsening of her condition).

She is considered, in the United States, one of the most politically active first ladies since Eleanor Roosevelt. At the end of May, you said you suffered from senile dementia. The couple got married in 1946. But in his autobiography (“A Full Life, Reflections at Ninety”) the former president told an anecdote: it was his mother, a nurse, who gave birth to his lifelong partner, who a few days afterwards she took him to visit the newborn. The two would see each other again eighteen years later, never to part again.

Both Christians, they came from rural Georgia to the corridors of the White House. Her handwritten notes punctuate many of her husband’s speeches consigned to the archives. When Carter failed to win reelection against Ronald Reagan, he and his wife did not abandon public commitment. They have traveled the world, supporting projects in defense of human rights and democracy. During her presidential years, Rosalynn had instead chosen to give visibility to the issue of mental health. And at that stage Congress formally recognized the first lady’s role, granting her funds and a staff.

The kiss with her husband after a press conference in 2002

His activism led to a piece of legislation (later withdrawn by the Reagan administration): the Mental Health Systems Act, aimed at funding mental health centers. While another of her battles — covering mental health with health insurance — would only become a reality in 2008. “I was more of a political partner than a politician’s wife,” she would recall in a 1984 memoir.

