Remind(h)er, the podcast on the relationship between a daughter and a father with Alzheimer’s

What happens in a family when the father is diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease? How do the relationships between the components change and are reborn? How to deal with this period for yourself and for those who get sick? Federica Marino, speaker and collaborator of OnePodcast, in the podcast Reminder(s), gives us an intimate and at the same time universal diary in which he tells the different stages of life of those affected by a neurodegenerative disease and of the people who take care of it.

It trailer

During the eight episodes we witness the involution of the father’s memory and the evolution of the daughter’s attempts who cling to memories in the hope that the battle, no matter how much you learn, will last as long as possible.

Each episode ends with a reminder that invites the listener to follow small daily life tips, too often taken for granted.

The first episode: the moment of discovery. Always surprising. In some cases, it can be life changing. Discovering that you have a neurodegenerative disease distorts not only the existence of those affected but also that of their loved ones.

The second episode: when the disease begins to manifest itself. One lack at a time, everything becomes confused, foggy. Simple things become complex. Even taking notes or choosing what to wear.

Remind(h)er is a OnePodcast series in eight episodes