Remove all soft toys from the car, you risk fines of up to €350 | Checkpoints everywhere

Items prohibited in the car

You could face huge fines if you have one of these items in your car.

We often think we know everything about traffic rulesor at least the basics. However, there are things that we would never expect that they may violate the rules, and that we take for granted.

This information, which is not given, for example, during the driving school lessonsturn out, instead, to have a essential for road safety and to avoid receiving hefty fines.

The fact that they are not mentioned could be related to whether it is updates arisen over time, in the highway code, which add factors of which we, who have had our license for years, we are in the dark.

The highway code, therefore, it is not static and is often used by new governments as one tool of change. Thus, some rules, such as the prohibition of leaning out of the window of one’s car with the head, arms or feet, or that of keeping the engine running while stopping for the air conditioning, are still unknown to most motorists.

New bans

Among these new dogmas, there is also a rather particular prohibition, namely that which he doesn’t want decorative objects in the rear-view mirror, since it would compromise the driver’s visibility and therefore road safety. It’s just about those become a giant hanging on the windshield, or some small children’s shoes, or a Hawaiian sandalof a indian dream catchera giant Greek eye or a miniature Spiderman or Thor.

In the event of a check by the police, you may risk being fined by the police 87 you have 345 euros due to the presence of these objects that could obstruct while driving due to their dimensions, which exceed an imposed limit value of 40 millimeters.

Road safety is essential for us and for others

An important discovery that demonstrates how essential it is to be informed and above all updated on all the rules of the highway code. There road safetytherefore, should never be hindered, even if by the presence of some objects that seem harmless to us and of little relevance.

Therefore, it will be good to make sure that you respect all the rules of the road, even those that appear insignificant or surprising. The importance of road safety should never be underestimated and remember that fines affect not only the most obvious offences, but also those which are less known and which may seem harmless.

