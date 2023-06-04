Remove brown deposits in the shower: This is how it works!

Rust, minerals or hard water can leave brown stains on shower stalls. If you don’t do anything to remove the brown stains, the shower can appear unclean and the stains can continue to spread. To keep the shower looking attractive, it is important to treat the stains as soon as they appear. Discover below how you can remove brown deposits in the shower! You just need some home remedies.

What exactly are water spots?

Mineral deposits, such as potassium and calcium, can dry up and leave behind so-called water stains. Typically they appear on surfaces after the water has evaporated. Often they are brown, pink, red or even black spots that can be observed on glass shower stalls, tiles, grout, floor, walls, etc.

Lime as the cause of the deposits

If your water contains a variety of minerals, you may find that it stains. Chalky water stains can be caused by your water containing even tiny amounts of magnesium or calcium that have dissolved. Similarly, orange or black stains can appear on surfaces if the water in your home contains iron or manganese.

Remove brown deposits in the shower – tips and remedies

How to clean stains left by hard water in your shower.

Get a heavily soiled glass shower sparkling clean

Dip paper towels in hot vinegar, then tape them to the shower glass. Because of its slightly acidic composition, vinegar can penetrate and break down mineral deposits. Let the vinegar sit for 30 to 60 minutes — you can use a spray bottle filled with vinegar to periodically spray the paper towels in the meantime to keep the jar wet during this process.

After that, throw away the paper towels and then sprinkle a large amount of baking soda in a damp rag or sponge and wipe the shower door thoroughly. Then rinse the jar to remove any vinegar and baking soda residue that may have been left behind. Use a microfiber towel to dry.

How to remove stubborn stains in the shower – baking soda and hydrogen peroxide

Make a paste of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide in a ratio of 1 part baking soda to 2 parts hydrogen peroxide and apply to the floor and walls of your shower stall. After applying the paste, wait at least half an hour to see the result of its transformative power. Scrub the area with a soft bristle brush or sponge, then rinse the shower stall, your tile and grout with warm water. This works great on red or brown and black spots. However, you should not use this procedure with acrylic showers. There is a risk of scratching the surface.

Remove brown deposits in the shower with lemon and salt

Using fresh lemon juice is an effective weapon in the fight against red and brown spots. First, sprinkle coarse salt on the affected area. Now add a generous amount of lemon juice. Due to the acidic nature of lemon juice, the solution should only be allowed to act for a maximum of 5 minutes. If you leave the solution on for longer, it can potentially cause damage. Give the spot a good scrub and voilà!

Vinegar as a natural cleaning agent

Vinegar can be used to remove soap scum and brown stains. This is an excellent choice for cleaning delicate surfaces such as acrylic shower stalls. Put vinegar in a spray bottle and shake well. If you want to enhance the smell, you can add a few drops of essential oil. Apply a large amount of vinegar to the stained area. After waiting 20 minutes you can remove the discoloration with a sponge.

Get rid of deposits in the bathroom with powdered dishwashing liquid

If the dark spot is still there, mix 70g of powdered dishwashing liquid with enough water to form a paste. To avoid a reaction, stir the mixture with a non-metal implement, then immediately apply to the brown stain. Use a toothbrush to scrub the stain, then leave the mixture on for 20 minutes. Rinse the area with clear water.

How to protect surfaces from hard water stains

To prevent cloudy stains from occurring in the first place, it is important to ensure that the furnishings are kept dry. Dry wet surfaces such as faucets, floor tiles, and shower doors with a soft cloth. To avoid leaving minerals on surfaces, excess water should be wiped off as soon as it is discovered.