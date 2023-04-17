Remove ground elder: It works without chemicals!

Ground elder is undoubtedly one of the most undesirable weeds to spot in a garden or lawn. No matter how well cared for and spotless your own garden may be, suddenly weeds that come from a neighboring property appear behind the dividing fence. We will tell you how to remove the goutweed!

What is the goutweed?

Giersch, also known as Aegopodium gotagraria, is a species of invasive perennial weed that quickly forms a dense mat of leaves and crowds out other plants in the immediate area. Since its roots can penetrate between other plants, it is extremely difficult to get rid of the weed. In addition, ground elder is able to only regrow from small root sections, which makes its removal from the soil considerably more difficult. The weed is characterized by the formation of tufts of green leaves and the production of white flowers in spring.

Remove ground elder without chemicals – tips

The weed’s leaves grow in dense clumps that give it an edge over other plants in the competition for water and nutrients. The rhizomes are notoriously difficult to eradicate as they tend to intertwine with the roots of neighboring plants.

Get rid of weeds permanently

The first and most important step in controlling pests, diseases and weeds is to prevent them using good farming practices, cultivar selection, garden hygiene and the encouragement or introduction of natural enemies. If chemical control agents are used, they should be used as little as possible and very carefully, if at all.

Clearing the weeds is a thankless task that, even if successful, will likely take you a year or more. If you decide to destroy ground elder, you should first dig up and turn over the entire area where the weeds are, and then remove all white roots and rhizomes. Remove them by pulling them out of the root systems of other plants. Leaving even a small piece of plant tissue behind opens the door for a new infestation of weeds. Only when the goutweed has completely disappeared from the garden can you kill it.

The roots and stalks of ground elder do not belong in the compost heap. Either throw them in the trash or enclose everything in a dark plastic bag and let it sit in a warm, sunny spot for a few weeks, just to be safe. Since the fungus spreads very quickly, you should return to the affected area at least every two weeks after the first use. Locate each of the new shoots and carefully cut them with the hoe at or just below ground level. It can take up to a year to finish this! Keep up the good work and don’t give up the hunt.

Remove ground elder with plastic sheeting, of course

Uproot all the plants in the bed and wash the dirt off the roots to remove the weed rhizomes. Place these plants in makeshift containers or plant them directly in the ground. Next, use a garden fork to carefully dig up the ground elder, being careful to remove all root segments.

You can also cover the bed with dark plastic sheeting to prevent light from reaching and killing the weeds. If the damaged area is a large unplanted area, you can cover it with the black plastic sheeting stapled to the sides. After a few months, this foil can be removed and the creeping rhizomes located there can be isolated and destroyed individually. This is a foolproof way to clear the weeds and get rid of the problem, but since the area in question needs to be covered, no other activity can take place there for most of the year.

It can also take more than one growing season for ground elder to be completely eradicated using this method. Leave the slide for a few more months or even a year to finish the job. The weeds will inevitably make their way to the edges of the foil where they will form a nice border.

Fight ground elder with household remedies – salt or washing-up liquid

One of the most common homemade weed control solutions is to use table salt. As the plant’s root system absorbs salt, the plant’s water balance is disrupted, which in turn causes the weeds to eventually wither and die. However, salt alone is not a particularly effective weed killer when used alone.

Dish soap on its own won’t kill groundworm, but it can help in conjunction with other, more potent agents. A very small amount of dish soap can increase the effectiveness of a detergent by acting as a surfactant. This will help the salt stay on the weeds longer.