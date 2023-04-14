When you look in the mirror in old age, it is difficult to recognize yourself because of the wrinkles that inevitably appear. Even when you’re feeling your happiest, those pesky marionette lines around your lips can make you look angry or depressed. Marionette lines are the fine lines that run down from both sides of the mouth and are common in older people. Even the smallest of wrinkles can make a woman look much older and more exhausted than she actually is. So, in this article, discover how to get rid of marionette lines!

Remove marionette wrinkles from 50 and 60 – make-up tips

Marionette wrinkles get their name from the puppets that ventriloquists use in their performances. These creases extend from the corners of the mouth down to the creases of the jaw, much like a puppet has the characteristic jaw slits through which its mouth moves as if it were actually speaking.

For some people, marionette lines are nothing more than fine lines. In other people, however, these wrinkles are deeper and can give the lower half of the face the appearance of cheeks. The least that can be said about wrinkles is that they tend to make us look older. Unfortunately, marionette lines also have the effect of making us appear angrier and grumpier. Marionette lines and nasolabial folds are usually the first signs of aging that develop on a person’s face at about the same time.

Conceal wrinkles on the face – skin care is the basis of good looks

Before you think about concealing your facial wrinkles, you should first take care of a skin care routine that suits both your age and your skin type.

antioxidants

Your skin needs extra support to better protect itself from cellular damage that can threaten its health. In order to give your skin the best possible care, you should take a supplement that contains vitamins A, C, niacinamide and E.

Peptide

Peptides help your skin better cope with the general decline in cellular processes that accompanies the aging process, keeping it looking and feeling its best. They are molecules that help cells communicate with each other more effectively.

Plentifully moisturize face

The skin that comes with aging and maturity is visibly drier than skin of younger ages. It’s important to keep your skin hydrated. You should also include products in your regimen that restore the skin’s ability to absorb and retain water. It is recommended to use a night cream that has been carefully developed.

Before you start applying makeup

Before applying your makeup, you should have in your bag an ampoule, an essence and a serum, as well as a transparent and light water-based moisturizer. Notice that lines disappear as the moisture fills in the creases. When it comes to learning how to hide smile lines with makeup, good skin care is and always will be the foundation.

Use a primer

In addition to moisturizers, a primer is always the most effective technique for priming skin. Applying primer not only prevents makeup from sliding off your face, but also helps fill in the wrinkles. The vast majority of mature women apply the primer all wrong. An excessive amount of foundation will hide wrinkles no more than a reasonable amount. Instead, it will cause them to surface even more.

Be careful not to overwork your primer. Don’t use powder-based products as they tend to get stuck in the creases, further accentuating your fine lines. Instead, use a cream-based formulation and look for a product that’s transparent, lightweight, and water and sweat resistant.

Remove marionette lines – then apply concealer

After applying foundation, conceal any imperfections with a concealer that is a shade lighter than your foundation. Because wrinkles can create dark shadows on your face, choosing a shade that’s just a touch lighter can help brighten your overall appearance. Instead of rubbing the product in, simply dab it onto your skin. By rubbing the substance is only distributed and does not cover anything.

After the concealer has dried, take some blotting paper or a paper towel and gently wipe away any excess product that has collected in your marionette lines.

Don’t forget the fixing spray

To ensure coverage stays on throughout the day, set your face in place with a setting spray.

Eliminate marionette lines – highlighter for the cheekbones

Whether you want to apply bronzer all over your face or just highlighter, a little color on your cheekbones and forehead can help your skin look more youthful.

Dramatic eye makeup

Finish applying the rest of your makeup the same way you normally would. You can also consider more dramatic eye makeup to draw attention away from your lower face.

