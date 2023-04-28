Remove moss from patio joints: How to do it!

Moss can thrive in almost any environment given the right conditions. The spores are constantly floating in the air, which means that as long as there is enough light, moisture, and nutrition, moss can continue to develop and thrive. This rootless plant has the ability to colonize virtually any surface on your property, including the lawn, roof, walls, driveway, sidewalk, and patio. You can find out how to remove moss from terrace joints below.

What actually is moss?

Moss is a type of plant that has no vascular tissue. This is how scientists express that it has no roots. Instead, it attaches itself to the concrete and pavers around your home with very fine threads called rhizomes. These rhizomes connect the plant body to the rocks and concrete, allowing the plant to absorb water and grow directly on the surface of the material. The rootless plant needs a moist and shady environment to grow, otherwise it will dry out easily. Since concrete and paving stones are made of porous material, the rhizomes can attach themselves where other plants cannot grow.

Certain species grow on concrete and are dependent not only on the physical structure of the concrete itself, but also on the acidity of the soil on which they develop. It is possible that the surface acidity was caused by certain additives in the concrete and cement mix. Another factor contributing to the appearance of moss on concrete and pavers is the presence of an acidic environment.

Remove moss from terrace joints – home remedies and tips

Moss covering on pavers not only makes an outdoor space look untidy, but can also be dangerous if it grows on patios and sidewalks. To ensure that your surfaces are in the best condition and that their functionality is maintained, you will find some care instructions here.

Permanently combat moss between paving stones with boiling water

Make sure you have boiling water. Then slowly pour the water brought to the boil over the entire surface. This makes the moss more supple. After that, scrub it well with a wire brush until all marks are gone. The residue can be swept up with a broom or hosed down. This practice has the least negative impact on the surrounding ecosystem.

Clean moss-covered patio with bleach

For this procedure, first put on old clothes and rubber gloves. Your spray container should contain a solution that is one part water and one part bleach. Apply the prepared bleaching solution to the affected areas. Then allow the moss 30 seconds to absorb the bleach solution before proceeding. You can remove the moss from your driveway, patio or sidewalk by scrubbing it with a scrubbing brush. You can either hose down the moss covering or pick it up with a shovel and put it in a sack.

Because bleach is non-selective, you need to be extra careful to make sure you don’t cover any plants or grass you intend to tend.

Remove the spore plant in the joints with a high-pressure cleaner

One of the quickest ways to remove moss from decking is with a pressure washer. With this device, water is sprayed at high pressure onto the damaged areas, which sprays away the moss and dirt and leaves the surfaces clean. However, there is a chance that spores will be spread if you proceed in this way. That’s why we’ve outlined some measures you can follow to get this job done risk-free and without spreading spores.

The first step in application is to remove any large pieces of moss with your hands. This prevents spores from spreading.

Put some lukewarm water on the pavers and grout, then scrape them off with a metal brush.

After that, use the pressure washer to clean the area until there is no more moss.

Remove moss from terrace joints with a garden knife

To remove the moss on your pavers, you can use the same procedures outlined in the previous section. The only other tool you will need for this task is a garden knife or spatula, which you can use to reach the areas between the stones. Otherwise, you can try hot water, bleach, or a simple pressure washer.

Get the job done with Coke

When it comes to removing moss from the sidewalk and patio tiles, Coke can do a good job. The drink contains phosphoric acid, which kills the moss that is already there and prevents new moss from taking hold. To clean the area where you found the dirt, all you need is a bottle of coke and a brush.

Dishwashing detergent helps against this pesky plant

If you want to get rid of unsightly green stains, take a handheld garden sprayer and mix 4L of water and 60ml of dishwashing liquid. Spray the mixture on the patio. After you stop spraying, you will notice the stains are orange or brown within 24 hours, or they dry up permanently. Then clean your mossy terrace.