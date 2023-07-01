Remove side shoots from tomatoes: tips and tricks

There is hardly anyone who does not love tomatoes. Tomatoes are grown in gardens, in greenhouses, on balconies and terraces, and are indispensable both fresh in the summer menu and as a pickled vegetable. When you grow your own tomatoes, you need to take care of the healthy growth of the plants. One of the first tendencies when they start growing is to remove the side shoots that drain the plants energy and result in unsatisfactory harvests. Which side shoots to remove from tomatoes and do you have to prune tomatoes? We answer these questions and give tips on how to properly care for your tomato plants.

What are side shoots in tomatoes

How do you recognize tomato side shoots? Side shoots, or runners, grow at the point where the stem and branch of a tomato plant meet. Sometimes the offshoots only grow into a small set of small leaves. In other cases, they can grow into quite large branches—with a large main stem and even more offshoots of their own. Side shoots absorb nutrients and disturb the balance in the development of the above- and below-ground parts of the plant. They are competitors of the main tribe.

Should you remove side shoots on tomatoes

If you want high quality, good yields and large fruits then you should remove stolons from tomatoes, but if you don’t care about the size of the tomatoes but want a lot of fruit and not large fruit, you don’t need to do this .

The main reason you should prune tomato side shoots is to focus the plant’s energy on producing fruit rather than leaves. The sooner they are removed, the less energy is wasted. All tomato varieties produce side shoots, but some varieties are more prone to side shoots than others. What are the advantages of this type of pruning of tomatoes:

better air circulation around the plants and healthier tomato plants bigger, tastier and tastier tomatoes faster ripening of the fruit more effective protection against diseases and pests better quality of production

How to tease tomatoes

Removing suckers from tomato plants is easy. You don’t need scissors, you can simply clip off the shoots with your fingernails. The process is simple and is performed in one movement with a slight twist in either direction. The fracture heals faster and easier than a cut with a knife or scissors.

However, keep in mind that when the side branches have continued to grow and have already become thicker, the use of sharp and disinfected cutting tools is mandatory, and the cut is made about a centimeter above the base, otherwise you can injure the plant.

When to remove runners on tomato plants

The side shoots grow quickly, so you should check your plants regularly and remove the stolons once a week. You can snap off tomato side shoots when they reach any length, but they’re easier to spot when they’re about two inches tall. Be careful not to confuse the stolons with the infructescence that grows from the main stem.

Gardening experts advise removing shoots in the morning, on a dry day. This way, the wound caused by removing the side shoot will heal faster and there will be less stress on the plant.

Did you know that you can plant large tomato side shoots and use them as cuttings for new plants? So if you want more tomato plants, don’t throw away the removed runners. You can leave them in a glass of water for a week or two, or use rooting gel.

What types of pruning will help for proper growth

Are there different methods of pruning tomatoes and what are they? At different stages of the plant’s development, there are different methods of pruning that contribute to the proper development of the plant. Here are all the necessary methods you should learn if you want to enjoy a bounty harvest.

Deep cutting of the side shoots

It is carried out at the initial stage of development and greatly helps the plant save energy.

Shallow removal of the foothills

Similar to deep cutting where the side shoots are carefully pulled away, but here you have to trim tomato side shoots by only partially cutting them off so as not to put too much stress on the plant.

Perform root pruning on tomato plants

This type of pruning helps the tomatoes ripen faster and is done after fruit set and just before ripening. It is particularly suitable towards the end of the season when there are still many green tomatoes on the plant that are difficult to ripen. In doing so, part of the roots are scooped off about 10 cm from the middle of the stem. Of course, after removing the part of the roots, you should reattach the soil.

When and why tomato pruning

With this type of pruning, the top of the plant is broken off above the top flower. This is done towards the end of the season, about a month before the first frost, and is a sign for the plant not to produce any more fruit.

