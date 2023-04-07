Pest infestation is not uncommon in damp rooms, with silverfish in the bathroom being the most common insect species in almost every household. However, it can be difficult to evict silverfish from your bathroom as they thrive in warm, humid conditions. Although these are tiny creatures, they can still wreak havoc around the bathroom and throughout the home. The insects can eat through clothing and towels in toilets and bathrooms, even chewing on bathroom rugs, toilet paper and wallpaper. To take the right countermeasures, one should act quickly and use either chemical-based insecticides or natural repellents. Here are some of the most common home remedies and elimination methods that you can use yourself to solve the problem.

Are silverfish in the bath dangerous and where did they come from?

As for the shape of the silverfish, they are a tiny insect species, ranging in size from 13 to 25 mm. As the name suggests, they resemble fish in appearance and have a similar metallic gray coloration. In addition, the vermin in the household tend not to attract attention during the day because they are mainly nocturnal. Fortunately, these are harmless insects, since silverfish are not aggressive, do not attack people or pets and are also not carriers of disease. Drains, baseboards or cracks in the wall are usually observed as popular entry and exit points for the silverfish in the bathroom.

As far as is known, there have been no incidents of people being bitten or stung, as silverfish tend to target cellulose from paper, wall plaster, and textiles for food. Nonetheless, their presence in living spaces can be a nuisance and is associated with the damage mentioned above. It often happens that silverfish quickly multiply in the bathroom without a window when heat and humidity accumulate there. The insects will lay their eggs anywhere once they reach adulthood. However, they mostly do so in hidden areas like crevices, which can further complicate combat. So before considering a control strategy, it would be useful to be able to identify such a pest infestation.

How do you recognize a silverfish infestation in the bathroom?

In order to better recognize the signs of such an insect infestation, there are a few typical characteristics to consider. First and foremost, you should make sure that it is actually this species of insect and its infestation in the damp room. Although silverfish, as previously discussed, do not pose a threat, some people can be allergic to them. A sign of the presence of insects in the bathroom is the shedding of bits of skin and scales on the floor. These are tiny particles that are difficult to see, but in rare cases could cause allergic reactions.

In addition, you should pay attention to whether individual specimens or several silverfish can be seen in the bathroom. With the latter, the situation can be more difficult, as the insects hide well and are difficult to spot during the day. They can also be observed individually under bathtubs or on the edges of the toilet bowl. In order to be able to detect an actual infestation, the following signs must also be taken into account:

When the light in the bathroom is unexpectedly switched on, several insects appear in the evening or at night.

Spot feces resembling peppercorns on the bathroom floor.

Check for damaged items such as newspapers, toilet paper rolls, bath towels, rugs, and other toiletries made from similar materials.

Detect traces of silverfish through chewed cotton or silk items, as well as on cellulose wallpaper.

Watch out for yellow spots as a typical sign of a silverfish infestation.

So, in order to keep silverfish away from their favorite habitats like the bathroom, there are a few important steps to take. The process could take a few days, but with the right methods, silverfish in the bathroom can be controlled.

Making the environment inhospitable to silverfish in the bath

As you have already read, wet rooms attract such insects primarily because of the warm humidity that collects in them. So first you can try to clean a possibly dirty bathroom fan or at least check that it is working properly. If you don’t have a fan, you should reduce the humidity by regularly ventilating the room. Always do this after you have showered. Also check faucets and shower fittings for any leaks and repair them if necessary. Also, make it a habit to prevent condensation in the home and remove it regularly.

Other preventive measures you could take include ridding yourself of attracting food sources, as well as sealing cracks and crevices. For example, since carpet adhesive contains starch, it can become interesting for insects. Therefore, try to rid the room of bath rugs on the floor or bath towels that are used less often. Alternatively, you can switch to bath mats that can be hung on shower curtains or doors when not in use. This also includes the toilet seat cover. Once you have removed everything, you should also give your bathroom a thorough cleaning and do not place such items in it for the next few weeks. First, use silicone caulk to seal any exit and entry points such as cracks, window frames, holes in cabinets, and damaged baseboards.

How to use home remedies or insecticides against silverfish in the bathroom

In addition to the well-known home remedies such as essential oils in the form of lavender oil or cedar oil, as well as bay leaves and newspaper, cinnamon and clove oil can also be effective. So if you have some on hand, you can simply bundle packets of spices like cinnamon together and spread them around the bathroom infested areas. These act as deterrents, although you can also find some in the store. However, with pets, make sure these remedies are safe for them.

In addition, you can also use chemical-based home remedies as insecticides against silverfish in the bathroom. One of these is bleach, which is often found to be effective and can eliminate almost every type of insect in the home. However, when using bleach, be careful not to inhale the fumes and warn your family members about it. It is very important to wear rubber gloves and a respirator when handling bleach. Make sure to ventilate the room afterwards to prevent any health risks.

Once you have sealed all the holes and cracks, you can also use another effective silverfish control method in the bathroom. This would be the sprinkling of the Epsom salts. The stuff also acts as a natural insecticide to use on silverfish infestations in the bathroom. Likewise, Epsom salt would act as a trap for the insects as well, since silverfish will likely eat it if you sprinkle the stuff on newspaper, for example.

You can also try using baking soda to attract it by sprinkling the home remedy in a deeper container. This will ensure that the insects don’t come out because silverfish can’t jump or swim. If you don’t want to kill the creatures and just want to keep them away, you can also use mothballs as a repellent.