Remove smell from fridge: these home remedies really help!

We’ve all been there – we open the fridge and an unpleasant smell hits us that immediately makes our appetite go away. Whether we forgot to throw out the lettuce before leaving town or left the milk a few days past its expiration date, unfortunately, fridge odors are a common problem we have to deal with. And if the fridge stinks, you need to act quickly! But what really helps and how can the smell be removed from the fridge? We have made ourselves smart for you and put together the best home remedies that help against unpleasant odors. As a bonus, we also explain how to clean the fridge.

Remove the smell from the fridge: These home remedies work

After telling you the best cleaning tips for allergy sufferers, today we explain how to remove the smell from the fridge. We store various foods in the refrigerator that develop their flavors over time and a certain smell is usually quite normal and nothing to worry about. However, if dirt and several food residues have accumulated, a remedy must be found quickly. Here is a list of the best home remedies to remove odor from the fridge.

Baking soda against refrigerator odors

It doesn’t matter whether you want to remove odors from the fridge or clean the kettle – baking soda is a real all-rounder in the household and is one of the most effective and at the same time cheapest home remedies of all. Baking soda and baking soda can neutralize the unpleasant odors by binding the odors. Put some baking powder in a small bowl and put it in the fridge. If the smell starts to increase again, replace the powder.

Remove odor from refrigerator with vinegar

Vinegar is probably a household remedy that we all have at home. So it’s a good thing that we can use it to remove refrigerator odors. In addition, vinegar has an antibacterial effect and not only fights the smell, but also any germs and bacteria. However, you should thoroughly wipe out the refrigerator with vinegar water. But don’t worry – the smell of vinegar will disappear very quickly.

lemon

Lemon is probably the ultimate household remedy to remove odors from the fridge and also provides a wonderfully fresh scent. To do this, put a bowl of freshly squeezed lemon juice in the fridge and put the bowl in as well. Make absolutely sure that you remove or replace the juice and lemon peels after 4-5 days at the latest.

coffee beans or coffee powder

Yes – even a small bowl of coffee beans or freshly ground coffee can help remove unpleasant smells from the fridge. Ground coffee catches the stink and gives off a super light, fresh scent. And who doesn’t love the smell of freshly brewed coffee?

potato or apple slices

And here’s an inexpensive and effective way to get rid of refrigerator odors. A freshly cut potato or apple can work wonders and is ideal for a short-term solution to the smell. To do this, cut small slices and place them in a small bowl, which you then place in the fridge. Very important – do not forget to replace the discs the next day.

Activated carbon against refrigerator odors

To completely eliminate odor molecules, use activated charcoal as a home remedy for refrigerator odors. To do this, place activated charcoal in a small bowl and place it on the top shelf of the fridge. Another alternative are activated carbon filters, which clean the air and kill any bacteria and germs.

Cleaning the fridge: how to do it right

Prevention is always better than cure and removing odors from the fridge is definitely not one of our favorite tasks. To prevent unpleasant odors, we explain below how to clean the refrigerator.