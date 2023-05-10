Remove the first blossom on tomatoes and ensure a rich harvest: 5 tips

A glance at the vegetable patch is enough to see the king blossom of tomatoes. Then you ask yourself: Do I have to remove the first blossom on tomatoes and when would be the right time to do so? We have tips for a rich harvest.

Remove the first blossom from tomatoes: you should know this about the king blossom

The royal bloom refers to the first flowers that form the tomato plants for the new gardening season. Important factors play a decisive role in flower formation.

What does the first tomato flower look like?

The tomatoes form small flowers in the first Y-shaped branch. You can’t confuse the king flower, since this is really the only one on the plant.

When does the royal bloom begin and what factors influence it?

1. When the tomato plant is around 8 to 10 weeks old, it starts flowering. It doesn’t matter whether the plant is still in the nursery pot or has since been planted outside – it will bear its first flowers when it is around 8 weeks old.

2. Tomatoes in small pots flower faster than outdoor plants. So if you intend to plant the plants in pots in the garden, you will have to pinch off that first flower. Otherwise, the tomatoes will bear fruit immediately afterwards, which will put additional stress on them. In the end, the plants die or the fruits remain small and ripen much more slowly than usual.

3. When the first flowers of each plant appear also depends on the variety. Some early flowering strains produce all of their flowers at once. Within the next few weeks they will all bear fruit. Other varieties form flowers gradually and bear fruit several times during the summer. They flower later (mid to late May) for the first time.

4. Weather conditions may favor an earlier king bloom or delay the appearance of the first flowers.

5. When growing in a greenhouse or on the windowsill, the sowing time plays a crucial role. Since there are no large temperature fluctuations indoors and conditions rarely change, the time of the first flowering depends primarily on the age of the plants.

In these cases it is necessary to pinch off the first flower!

When it comes to pinching off the king blossom, hobby gardeners have different opinions. In some cases this is not necessary, in others it is recommended. Sometimes it just has to do to secure the harvest.

In case of premature royal flowering in the greenhouse

If the young plants have already formed their first flowers before planting them outdoors, they should be removed. This allows the tomato to put its energy into rooting instead. The better a plant has developed its root system, the better it can absorb nutrients from the water in the soil and withstand strong wind and rain.

With too few leaves

The tomatoes have hardly any leaves and are beginning to form flowers. This often happens with potted plants – if the volume of soil in the pot is low, the plant will stop growing prematurely. The tomato finds that it can no longer grow and instead begins flowering. If you remove the king flower before it’s pollinated, the plant puts its energy into leaf formation. This procedure is recommended when the first flower appears in the greenhouse and you actually want to plant it in the vegetable patch.

Removing the King Blossom: Instructions

It’s not really a big challenge: all you have to do is break out the flowers. Remove the first flower before it opens. In this way you promote the formation of growth hormones, which will then lead to leaf and root formation.

Try to remove the king flower as early as possible. Otherwise, the plant puts its energy into flower formation for a long time, then needs more time for leaf formation and so the harvest time is pushed back into autumn.

Do not remove flowers after planting outdoors!

If you have already planted the tomatoes, you can still remove the king blossom in the first week. However, if more than 14 days pass, please do not pluck any more.

If the tomatoes are infested with pests or are sick, then you can also skip cutting off the first flower. This could further weaken the plant. The wound is also an entry point for other pathogens.

Remove the first blossom from tomatoes: the most important things summarized

Many hobby gardeners remove the first tomato blossom immediately. However, this is not necessary for outdoor plants that are healthy and growing well.

However, if the tomatoes are in small pots in the greenhouse, you should definitely cut off the king blossom or pluck it with your fingers. This will speed up root growth and promote leaf formation. This will ensure that the tomato will thrive in the garden and produce plenty of crops.