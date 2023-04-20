Remove weeds between stones: Use home remedies

Getting rid of weeds on pavers is a never-ending task that every serious gardener should face year after year. However, if you know the right techniques to permanently eliminate weeds, stop them from spreading, and prevent them from reappearing, you can reduce the amount of work in the future. Find out how to remove weeds between stones here!

Remove weeds between stones with weed control tools

Hand weeding is the most effective way to remove weeds from patios and garden paths. You can get the same results as with the hoe by using special tools specially designed for weeding between cobblestones. These devices have a blade at the end and are designed to get between cracks in the patch.

Pour warm water over the weeds

When algae and moss accumulate alongside the weeds, the surface of your patio can become slippery and sticky. Make sure your patio (or sidewalk) is kept clean and weed free to avoid mishaps. If you have access to a pressure washer, be sure to use it to remove moss and weeds. However, you can also use hot water instead of investing in a pressure washer. Just pour boiling water from the kettle over the weeds that won’t go away. Always remember to protect your feet and skin from burns by wearing shoes and clothing appropriate for this purpose.

While removing weeds from paving stones with boiling hot water is a quick and efficient method, it’s not always good for the surrounding wildlife, as insects are killed by the water.

Get rid of weeds permanently with home remedies – vinegar

White vinegar, often combined with soap or salt, is an effective weed killer used by many people on patios, paving stones, and garden paths. It’s possible that vinegar is quite effective at getting rid of annual or immature perennial weeds, but it’s not very effective at getting rid of stubborn, permanent weeds.

Vinegar should be avoided in flower beds as it disturbs the natural balance of the soil (which is important for plant and animal health) and can cause the death of nearby plants that are not considered weeds. However, it’s not a bad idea to use it in joints between the patio pavers. Make a homemade weed killer by mixing vinegar and water in a 1:1 ratio. After that, remove the top leaves of the weeds, and then use a suitable vessel to pour the DIY mixture directly into the pavement cracks. White vinegar is preferable to red vinegar as it may stain the pavers if used.

Remove weeds between stones with salt

Since salt is an effective herbicide that can be used on almost all plants, it will eliminate weeds already present in the cracks in your stone and help prevent new weeds from developing. However, salt, much like vinegar, will erode your pavers, so use it with extreme caution. It’s also important to remember that watering or rainfall can create runoff that transfers the salt to other areas of your garden. Thus, the natural remedy may kill some plants or affect the quality of the soil, preventing plants from developing. Therefore, it is necessary to consider these two factors.

What helps with weeds between paving stones?

Baking soda (or baking soda) can be used to eliminate weeds and limit their growth if sprayed into the cobblestone joints. Baking soda, like salt, can spread to other parts of your garden if carried there through runoff. This presents you with the same challenges as using salt. Also, baking soda should be reapplied regularly to maintain its weed-killing or preventive effect.

Remove weeds between stones and prevent with joint sand

It is also possible to use polymer sand to fill the joints between the pavers to prevent weeds from developing and to seal the joints. Joint sand is not the same as regular sand – it is actually a super fine sand that contains polymer additives that combine with water to create a binder that can better seal the joints between pavers. The polymer sand prevents weeds from growing between stones. It is erosion resistant because it is bonded not only to the pavers but also to itself, thereby protecting not only the pavers but also the foundation.