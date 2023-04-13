Although plastic doors require less maintenance than those made of other materials such as wood, dirt can still collect on them. You should clean the doors regularly to ensure they remain in good working order. Before you start, you should first know how to clean plastic. You can clean white plastic doors with our cleaning tips – the yellowing is gone in a flash and effortlessly!

Clean white plastic doors with washing-up liquid – tips

Start with a brush

It is possible that dust and dirt have accumulated on the plastic doors in your apartment. Therefore, before cleaning them, you should remove most of the dirt with a soft brush. You can use the brush to clean the foundation of the door and even get into the cracks on the side of the door. Be careful not to push the brush too hard as you don’t want to scratch the door.

When you have removed most of the dirt from the door, you should reach for the vacuum cleaner. You have the opportunity to bring a vacuum cleaner nozzle closer to the gap in the door, as well as to the hinges.

Cleaning with home remedies – dishwashing liquid

After doing all the above steps, you can start the cleaning process by taking some water and dish soap. When cleaning the PVC doors in your house, you should proceed as follows – it is best to clean the heavily soiled area with a soft sponge. After creating a good lather, you should leave it on for about four to five minutes.

The final step is to remove the soapy solution. To thoroughly clean the area, you can rinse it with cold water. After that, take a dry cloth and wipe the door several times before closing it. This gives you a good opportunity to remove further dirt and stains.

Clean white plastic doors with vinegar

This method is suitable for thorough cleaning of doors, even if they have been closed for a long time and dirt has accumulated. Use the brush attachment on your vacuum to remove dust and dirt from the outside of the door, as well as the door frame and hinges. Next, mix equal parts vinegar and warm water and pour the mixture into a spray bottle to create a natural solution. Spray the PVC door, being careful not to get anything on the glass, then wait ten minutes for the solution to soak. Then clean them with a damp cotton cloth.

Turning yellowed PVC doors white again

Older, white PVC doors and low quality PVC have been observed to yellow over time. If there is a problem with the quality of the product, there is not much that can be done to restore the whiteness of the product.

If dirt and debris have discolored the doors over the years, you can try the vinegar magic trick mentioned earlier. Never give in to the temptation to use a scouring pad, wire wool or anything rough with excessive pressure as this could permanently scratch and damage the surface of the plastic. Remember that many cleaning products contain hidden dyes and as PVC is a porous material it can react with the dye leaving a permanent stain on your white doors. However, you cannot restore the white color by bleaching.

Clean heavily soiled doors with baking soda

Baking soda is another approach to try. Make a paste by mixing equal parts baking soda and water. Apply the paste to the yellow spots, then wait ten to fifteen minutes for it to set. Rub the stains lightly with a cloth or sponge that is not too rough. The plastic doors should then be dried with a clean, dry cloth after wiping with clean water. Baking soda is a mild abrasive that removes stubborn stains from yellowed PVC doors without damaging the door frames themselves.

Cleaning white plastic doors – avoid these mistakes

Although the plastic is easy to clean, there are a few simple mistakes that can lead to damage. It is important to avoid these common mistakes so that the plastic stays in good condition for years.