Home » Removing Facial Hair: Modern Techniques | STERN.de
Health

Removing Facial Hair: Modern Techniques | STERN.de

by admin
Removing Facial Hair: Modern Techniques | STERN.de

Less pain Removing facial hair: It’s easier to do with these modern techniques

Removing facial hair doesn’t always have to be painful

© EmirMemedovski / Getty Images

Hair grows, there is nothing you can do about it. So also in the face. There, however, they are often annoying and removing the hair is often associated with pain. Modern technology promises a remedy.

Many people associate the painful plucking with the classic tweezers with the removal of hair on the face. Painless methods are therefore very popular. We present five alternatives to tweezers.

1. Remove facial hair with the spiral

The Epi-Stick is trendy and aims to get at facial hair right at the root. However, some practice is required so that you master the technique and the hair removal becomes painless. Clear advantages of this method are the low price and the easy handling of the Epi-Stick. For removing a lady’s beard, however, these Epi-Rollers should be well suited.

2. Electro shavers

You can achieve short-term results with a handy electric facial shaver. The hair is only removed superficially, but the method is therefore completely painless. The use of the handy razor requires no practice and is quick and easy to use.

3. Natural sugaring

Sugaring is an all-natural method of removing facial hair. Sugar paste is applied to the face and then pulled off against the direction of hair growth. Dead skin cells are also removed. You can either get a sugaring treatment in a beauty salon or you can get a sugaring set to take home. That saves time and money.

4. Handy trimmer

See also  Health: Usl Vda, agreement with paediatricians of free choice - Growth

Eyebrows are clearly the supreme discipline when it comes to hair removal. It depends on the right shape and color of the brows. An eyebrow trimmer should ensure precise and even results and be more pleasant than plucking with tweezers.

5. Enthaarungscreme

The ingredients contained in the cream destroy the inner hair structure so that the fine hairs detach themselves from the roots. Depilatory cream is simply applied to the skin and must act briefly. The cream and hair can then be carefully removed. The method is popular for removing facial hair because it is painless. However, use a mild cream that is suitable for the face.

The right method

Body hair can be annoying, especially on the face, hair seems to be constantly visible. While plucking the eyebrows with the classic tweezers is learned, most people do not worry about other hairy areas on the face. However, women who have a lady’s beard also regularly lend a hand there. Try different hair removal methods and see how your skin reacts. You then have to decide for yourself which hair removal technique is most comfortable for you.

You might also be interested in:

This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.

hl

#Subjects

You may also like

Dexter Srl / Ministry of Health + others

The Nutritional Properties of White Bread: Evaluating Its...

Blackberry Cheesecake: Insanely delicious and creamy

Former PRD Candidate for Governor of Veracruz Arrested...

Ukraine, drone on the station of the Russian...

How Much Does a Pharmacist Earn? Here Are...

German Bundestag – Federal government is examining further...

Nobel Prize Winner Joseph L. Goldstein: Revolutionizing the...

Killed by taser. Because we forget the person...

The Importance of Fasting Before Blood Tests: Accurate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy