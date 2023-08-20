Removing Facial Hair: Modern Techniques | STERN.de

Less pain Removing facial hair: It’s easier to do with these modern techniques



Removing facial hair doesn’t always have to be painful

Hair grows, there is nothing you can do about it. So also in the face. There, however, they are often annoying and removing the hair is often associated with pain. Modern technology promises a remedy.

Many people associate the painful plucking with the classic tweezers with the removal of hair on the face. Painless methods are therefore very popular. We present five alternatives to tweezers.

1. Remove facial hair with the spiral



The Epi-Stick is trendy and aims to get at facial hair right at the root. However, some practice is required so that you master the technique and the hair removal becomes painless. Clear advantages of this method are the low price and the easy handling of the Epi-Stick. For removing a lady’s beard, however, these Epi-Rollers should be well suited.

2. Electro shavers



You can achieve short-term results with a handy electric facial shaver. The hair is only removed superficially, but the method is therefore completely painless. The use of the handy razor requires no practice and is quick and easy to use.

3. Natural sugaring



Sugaring is an all-natural method of removing facial hair. Sugar paste is applied to the face and then pulled off against the direction of hair growth. Dead skin cells are also removed. You can either get a sugaring treatment in a beauty salon or you can get a sugaring set to take home. That saves time and money.

4. Handy trimmer



Eyebrows are clearly the supreme discipline when it comes to hair removal. It depends on the right shape and color of the brows. An eyebrow trimmer should ensure precise and even results and be more pleasant than plucking with tweezers.

5. Enthaarungscreme



The ingredients contained in the cream destroy the inner hair structure so that the fine hairs detach themselves from the roots. Depilatory cream is simply applied to the skin and must act briefly. The cream and hair can then be carefully removed. The method is popular for removing facial hair because it is painless. However, use a mild cream that is suitable for the face.

The right method



Body hair can be annoying, especially on the face, hair seems to be constantly visible. While plucking the eyebrows with the classic tweezers is learned, most people do not worry about other hairy areas on the face. However, women who have a lady’s beard also regularly lend a hand there. Try different hair removal methods and see how your skin reacts. You then have to decide for yourself which hair removal technique is most comfortable for you.

