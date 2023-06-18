Removing resin from clothing: tricks for effective removal

In summer we tend to spend more time outdoors and get stubborn stains on our clothes more often. If you’ve been out in nature and got a resin stain on your clothes, removing it can be a really difficult task. Luckily we have a few tricks to make removing resin from clothes as easy as possible.

Remove resin from clothes: effectively get rid of the annoying stains

Tree sap and clothing usually don’t mix well. Therefore, it is always best to be careful not to ruin your garments with stubborn resin stains. However, if you do have a resin stain, your t-shirt or pants may still be salvageable.

First aid with hair dryer

The most important thing in this method is to act as quickly as possible. We therefore recommend doing this within the first few minutes as the resin is still fresh and not hardened.

Set the hair dryer on medium heat and gently heat the stain. Be careful not to burn the fabric. If you notice the resin starting to melt, use a cotton pad soaked in nail polish remover or acetone to remove it.

Treat with an iron

Removing resin stains with a hot iron is the safest method for the fabric. Place a piece of parchment paper on the stain and iron with a slightly heated iron, increasing the setting if necessary.

The resin melts and soaks into the parchment paper. Iron until the stains have disappeared, replacing the parchment paper with fresh pieces. Then wash the garment as usual.

If you don’t have parchment paper handy, you can use a piece of newspaper. Note, however, that it is not suitable for light-colored clothing.

You can also successfully remove wax stains from clothes with this method.

Scrape off thick resin stains first

Sap stains are particularly difficult to remove from clothing because they are particularly sticky. It is therefore important to remove them as soon as possible so that they do not form a thick layer of dirt on your clothes.

If you’re dealing with a particularly thick stain, start by freezing it in the freezer for a few minutes.

Then remove the excess resin from your garment with a spoon or butter knife. Hold the butter knife flat against the fabric and scrape off the glob of resin. The resin should be brittle and break easily so you don’t want to press too hard.

Remove resin from clothing with rubbing alcohol

Resin dissolves in alcohol. After scraping the thick stain of resin with a butter knife, soak a cotton ball in rubbing alcohol and rub over the resin until it is removed. You can pour some rubbing alcohol directly on the stain and then rub it in with an old toothbrush. Apply the alcohol only to the stained area and then wash the garment.

More home remedies to remove resin stains

Cleaning resin stains is also done with the following home remedies.

Olive oil: Apply some olive oil to the stain and leave it on for 15 minutes. The oil softens the resin so that it can be easily scraped off. Then put the garment in the washing machine.

Apply some olive oil to the stain and leave it on for 15 minutes. The oil softens the resin so that it can be easily scraped off. Then put the garment in the washing machine. Suncream: Apply some sunscreen to the stain and rub in to remove the sap. Then wash the clothes and repeat the process if the stain is not gone.

Apply some sunscreen to the stain and rub in to remove the sap. Then wash the clothes and repeat the process if the stain is not gone. Nail polish remover: Soak a cotton pad and apply directly to the stain. Leave it on for at least 30 seconds and then absorb the dissolved resin with a clean cotton pad. Wash the garment as usual. This harsh solvent can discolour clothing, so we recommend you only use it on white garments.

Treat resin stains on the go

If you’re on the go and can’t take any of the above actions, there’s a quick fix for you.

First, try to scrape off as much resin as possible. Then take a hand sanitizer or alcohol swab from the first aid kit and rub it over the stain. After the alcohol has soaked in, wash the fabric with water and repeat as needed.

What should you consider?

To make removing stubborn stains from clothes effective and safe, follow these rules.