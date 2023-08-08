Removing weeds over a large area: helpful tips and tricks

Weeds are a nuisance and nobody wants them to grow on their land. Unfortunately, weeds can be a problem anywhere and you may even find a large area completely overgrown with weeds. So how do you get rid of weeds on a large scale?

Not only are the weeds unsightly, but they are also likely to hinder the growth of the grass or plants you are trying to tend. The only way to change the situation is to find a solution to the weed problem. Getting rid of a few weeds won’t be too difficult, but a large area can seem overwhelming. Read on to learn effective strategies for eliminating weeds in large areas. Going forward, you don’t have to worry as much about weeds damaging your lawn or plants because you can control even the most severe weed problems.

Remove weeds from large areas by weeding

Getting rid of weeds on a large tract of land is not easy. Some of the most efficient strategies require a lot of time and work. There are temporary solutions, but they don’t work very well with weeds. Regardless of what new technologies are developed, good old weed weeding is still the best way to clear large areas of weeds.

Although it takes some time and effort to get into the habit of this method, you will find that it is the most effective method for preventing future weed growth if you stick with it.

Remove the roots with a shovel and hand

Dividing a large plot into smaller sections makes it easier to deal with the weed problem. Dig around the roots and remove the tops with a shovel. Remove the roots by hand: The first step is to locate the main root and carefully remove it. The weeds can be dried in the sun and used as plant food after composting.

Use a garden hoe

You can also use a garden hoe if your area is flat and only has superficial weeds. You should wait with the garden hoe until the soil is dry. To avoid damaging your garden hoe and your plants, do not use it on uneven terrain or in areas where tall weeds have deep roots.

Remove weeds over a large area with a weed puller

A weed puller is another useful tool for controlling overgrown weeds and uneven ground.

Use grass trimmers to control weeds

To effectively remove tall weeds, you should use a string trimmer – owning a line string trimmer is highly recommended if you have a lot of weeds in your garden. The weed trimmer can be used to remove the top part of the weed so that the bottom part is easier to control.

With this method, you should be able to quickly rid your garden of unwanted weeds. Once you master the use of a lawn trimmer, you can quickly and efficiently clean a large area. The only disadvantage of the device is that it does not kill the weeds. Rather, it is about keeping your garden beautiful and easy to maintain.

Get rid of weeds in the garden thermally with steam

With the steam weed control method, the weeds are vaporized with hot water. Using steam to control weeds is a risk-free option. With this technique, the aerial parts of the plants are eliminated. This immediately slows down the rapid regeneration commonly seen after cutting or other weed control practices. The universal applicability of vapor is perhaps the greatest benefit it offers. You can use steam to get rid of weeds on garden paths, patios, between paving stones, in the lawn, etc.

Permanent weed killer – mulch

Weeds in a field can be eradicated by applying mulch. The weeds cannot absorb oxygen or sunlight through the mulch. In addition, the presence of insects that eat the weeds is encouraged. The weeds will eventually die off. Mulch can be made from grass clippings, leaves, straw, wood chips, etc. or it can be purchased already. The bark mulch is of course a classic.

Please pay attention to the following: Don’t do this until the rest of your lawn or plants are already well established.

How to mulch weeds to prevent their germination:

Cut back the weeds so that they are just above the ground. A biodegradable material such as cardboard or newspaper can be used to cover the floor. Soak it completely by pouring water over it. Now apply a layer of mulch that is at least 5 to 8 cm to cover the paper.

Corn flour or corn starch against weeds

While cornmeal does not eliminate weeds, it does prevent the development of weed seeds. It also adds nitrogen to your soil. After weeding, always use a rake to work the cornmeal into the soil. This drastically reduces the chance of weeds returning to the soil.

Install a barrier to prevent weed growth

Shielding the sun for long periods of time can effectively kill weeds over a wide area. Without light, weeds cannot produce food through photosynthesis. It will eventually starve or be overtaken by vermin and disease.

Here are some examples of barrier materials that can be used to cover extensive weed areas.

weed fleece

Weed control is an opaque, synthetic material that can be purchased at any reputable garden supply store or even online. It can be bought in bulk at low prices. You should clear the site of all overgrown plants and then cover it with this material. Use bricks, pegs, or something else that won’t move in the wind to secure the material around the edge.

The weed fleece must remain on the weeds for an entire vegetation period – even in winter when the weeds are dormant. Only then will the weeds begin to rot and die. When you pull off the weed control mat next spring, scrape the top layer of soil with a hoe to remove any remaining weeds or weed seeds. You can save the tissue for later use or resell it when no longer needed.

cardboard

You can also use cardboard for the same task. Cover the entire weed-infested area with cardboard for the duration of the winter. Cardboard is difficult to secure at the corners, so you’ll need to cover it with something heavy if you want it to stay in place. We recommend covering the cardboard with several inches of compost. The reason for this is the decomposition of the cardboard during the winter. This top layer provides more compostable, organic material for the cardboard underneath.

The soil will be properly decomposed in time for the next planting season. Burying cardboard allows the soil to be warmed up in preparation for spring. The only potential downside to this strategy is the difficulty of obtaining or gathering enough cardboard to cover extensive weed-infested areas. The cardboard is also not reusable.

Get rid of weeds with sunlight and black foil

You only need to purchase a sheet large enough to completely enclose your garden or property. This method is not only simple but also effective. The weed should be covered with black foil. This should happen over a longer period of time during the warmest months of the year. The weeds will die off from the extreme sunburn this method entails. Keep in mind that this is not a permanent condition and the weed will eventually return from its underground sources.

Rent goats and sheep

Would you like to clear a large area of ​​weeds quickly and easily? Simply borrow or rent a flock of goats and/or sheep from a farm and let them loose on your weed plot. Goats and sheep can seek out and eat even the most inaccessible weeds. They will also fertilize your property in return for the feed.

