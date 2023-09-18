Renal colic, is it right to drink large amounts of water when it occurs? What the expert says

Is it okay to drink large quantities of water during renal colic? The experts agree on this, here’s what is needed in these delicate cases.

Grandma’s remedies recommend drinking a lot when renal colic is in progress, but is this advice really effective or can it even be harmful? First of all, it should be noted that i kidney stones they are formed when there is a very high concentration of salts in the urine which forms crystals, which in turn constitute the kidney stone.

It is a disorder that afflicts millions of people around the world and, in recent years, has become increasingly frequent, probably due to the consumption of animal proteins. To prevent them from forming, it is necessary to control the urinetherefore guaranteeing the body an adequate level of hydration to get one diuresis optimal.

Can kidney stones lead to the onset of other pathologies?

How does renal colic manifest itself? The most common symptom is a fortissimo pain in the side, some believe that it is even stronger than that of childbirth. It is generally accompanied by vomiting, other times it may be present low back pain, like back pain. But in case of ongoing renal colic, is it really effective to drink a large quantity of water?

Hydration is necessary for prevention Tantasalute.it

In reality this is a false myth that needs to be disproved, hydration should be optimal to ensure correct functioning of the entire organism and therefore avoid the appearance of stones. But, in case you are facing an attack, it is absolutely not recommended to drink. The most appropriate thing to do in these moments is to turn to your own trusted doctor or to go to emergency room, so that you can undergo a diagnostic test and following the result of the same, follow a therapy prescribed by the doctor.

What are the treatments? A stone around 6 mm can be expelled spontaneously, while if the size increases this possibility is reduced. For larger stones, surgical removal is necessary. The most frequent therapy is that of urinary dilution, which consists of consuming a lot of liquids. Numerous scientific researches have in fact demonstrated that providing the right amount of water daily, greater than or equal to 2 litres, significantly reduces the risk of developing stones or recurrences.

You also need to follow a healthy and balanced diet, bringing to their tables all the foods including milk, cheese and yogurt which until recently were considered enemies. It is necessary to do something healthy prevention, so as to be able to avoid the risk of the onset of other pathologies, in fact subjects who present a large dispersion of calcium in the urine can develop more easily osteoporosis. It is therefore necessary to undergo annual diagnostic tests to lower the risk of complications.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

