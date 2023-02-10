10-hour marathon for a “3 in 1” surgery that saved his life a Mario, a 62-year-old Roman. The exceptional operation was performed at Gemelli by three different teams (urological, cardiac and hepato-biliary surgery). In one sitting the patient has been subjected to bypass coronary, excision of a cancer renal and removal of a huge thrombus in the inferior vena cava. An intervention of rare complexity that saw a multidisciplinary team of specialists take the field.

The Gemini super-intervention

Each of the patient’s pathologies, now out of danger, was potentially fatal. «Everything starts in the Gemelli emergency room where Mario goes because he had seen red blood urine – recalls Marco Racioppi, interim director of the Gemelli Urological Clinic UOC and associate professor of Urology, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart – The doctors immediately ask for a renal ultrasound showing the presence of a 7 cm mass in the right kidney. Renal cancer is suspected, which can begin with silent hematuria.

The patient is hospitalized and subjected to a series of tests in anticipation of nephrectomy. And here comes the first surprise. The CT scan reveals that the tumor has invaded the pelvis of the kidney and the renal vein where a huge thrombus has formed which ascends throughout the inferior vena cava. The thrombus, about 15 centimeters long and with a diameter that, in some places, reaches 6, extends to the heart.

THE REACTIONS

The situation threatens to precipitate. “Usually, despite its presence inside the heart, it is possible to ‘extract’ the thrombus from below, i.e. from the level of the kidney, where it originates, under strict cardiac surgical control (the thrombus could in fact break up and cause a massive pulmonary embolism) – explains Piero Farina, Cardiac Surgery Unit of the Gemelli- In this case, the exceptional dimensions of the thrombus and its intracardiac portion required the patient to be connected to a machine for extracorporeal circulation, to avoid prolonged periods of hypotension and reduce blood loss” . Furthermore, the usual preoperative cardiological assessments reveal the presence of a critical narrowing in the anterior descending artery, the ‘queen’ of the coronaries. Under these conditions, the heart would not have been able to withstand the surgery. Not even the possibility of unblocking the coronary artery by implanting a stent is feasible.

This solution would have required therapy with antiplatelet drugs which would have increased the risk of bleeding during the operation. From there the decision of a “3 in 1” intervention. Extreme choice that proved to be successful. Today Mario came out of the hospital on his feet and also running. Waiting for him at home is his son. It is he who gave him the strength to face this ordeal. But the boy is autistic and his dad doesn’t want to make him wait a minute longer.