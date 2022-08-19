Renato Pozzetto is hospitalized at hospital in Varese after feeling ill on August 12. The news, leaked only a few hours ago, speaks of a sudden illness that the actor had on the afternoon of August 12 while he was in Laveno Mombello, on the shores of Lake Como.

So the 82-year-old comedian was not far from home and probably, taking advantage of the good weather, had decided to make a walk on the lake to get some coolness.

It is not clear who was with him at the time of his illness, nor the nature of the problem, but after he felt ill, Renato Pozzetto was immediately transferred to the hospital in Varesewhere he also spent the August 15th.

He still remains hospitalized, but according to some leaked rumors, his condition should be improvingso there should be discharge soon.

The illness could be due to the hard period renato pozzetto is facing

It is not the first time that Renato Pozzetto accuses an illness. The first time was two years agowhen he was hospitalized suddenly at the San Raffaele in Milan. Even in that case there was no talk of the nature of the illness, but only of the actor’s conditions in the process of improvement.

This new episode could also be related to the hard time he is facing Renato Pozzetto. In fact, in mid-July, Pozzetto had to face the mourning after the loss of the older brother, Hector of 91 years. The funeral of the oldest of the four Pozzetto brothers took place on 25 July in Gemonio, in the province of Varese.

In this case, thanks to the pain of the loss and the sultry temperatures of this period, the conditions of Renato Pozzetto they may have worsened suddenly, requiring hospitalization.

Having also seen his old agethe doctors preferred to keep him hospitalized longer, to stabilize his condition and to avoid a possible relapse.

For the moment there are no other updates regarding his state of health, but the doctors reassured family members and the press. So we just have to wish him a speedy recovery and wait for his discharge from the hospital.