Lately there has been a lot of talk about Renato Pozzetto’s health conditions for which fans have been very worried. In one of his latest public statements, the actor, interpreter of The country boy, wanted to reassure everyone.

The last movie he saw Renato Pozzetto protagonist is from 2021, She still talks to me from Pupi Avatiwhere next to him we also find Stefania Sandrelli in a poignant love story that goes beyond death. In recent years, as it should be seen also the age Pozzetto has sipped a lot of participation in films, even if his proposals have never been lacking.

Several years have passed between Just married2009 choral comedy by Luca Lucini e What a nice surprise for Alessandro Genovesi of 2015, up to the film of Pupi Avati almost two years ago.

Renato Pozzetto is one of the greatest comic actors that cinema, television and entertainment in general have had. Today the Milanese actor is 82 years old and still enjoys great success, especially among those who remember him in the aforementioned comedies or in the sketch with coco.

Viewers of the seventies remember him for his television sketches and for the comic couple just mentioned, the one composed with Cochi and Renato. The Milanese actor has won several awards and recognitions such as the David di Donatello in 1975 and the Silver ribbon for the best new actor. Renato Pozzetto was also a singer, because in addition to cabaret theater, radio, TV and cinema he was involved in music, singing songs written by Jannacci.

Renato Pozzetto got married in 1967 and is still with his wife Brunella Gublerunfortunately died in 2009 and with whom she had two children Francesca and Giacomo, the latter actor like her father.

“I’m fine, taaac!”: An unequivocal answer

Recently as we said the news on the health conditions of Renato Pozzetto were not good, last summer, in fact, the actor was hospitalized in August for a week while he was in the Varese area. Pozzetto was seized by an illness and immediately taken to the Circolo di Varese hospital. The messages of speedy recovery came in rain from fans who were very worried. Pozzetto’s response about his health conditions then came to reassure everyone. “Everything is fine! Taaac “.

This is perhaps the most appropriate answer that Pozzetto could use to reassure his fans, using an iconic phrase taken from The country boy, one of the most loved films by the Italian public. In recent weeks, however, Renato Pozzetto has to undergo checks to verify that the values ​​have returned and that everything is actually okay.