The well-known comedian Renato Pozzetto has accused an illness and has been hospitalized in the Varese hospital in recent days. What are his health conditions? Here’s how it is.

In recent days there has been great concern for the health of the popular Milanese actor as he was immediately transported to the hospital in Varese after suffering an illness. Since that moment many fans and the public who have always followed him are wondering what his health conditions are and how he is. Let’s go see the latest updates.

Renato Pozzetto he is one of the greatest interpreters of Italian cinema, music and theater. A long career that began in the 60s and that has spanned ten decades, always managing to retain that ironic and comic spirit that has distinguished him and that has made him loved by at least three generations of Italians who have loved those many characters of him .

On August 12, 2022, he was seized by a mountain while he was in Laveno, a small Lombard town in the province of Varese, and caused great apprehension among the family and fans. Precisely for this it was hospitalized in the medical department at the Circolo Hospital of the city. After a few days we see what his health conditions are and how he is.

Renato Pozzetto sick: this is how the comic actor is

We continue to search for information regarding the health state by Renato Pozzetto, after the actor was immediately transported to the hospital in Varese, where he was hospitalized following a sudden illness that struck him while he was on vacation for the weekend of August 15th, enjoying a few relaxing days in family.

The actor, who has 82 years old, was immediately hospitalized in the Medicine ward where he also spent the holiday of 15 August. According to the latest information that has been released, it seems that the conditions of the actor they wouldn’t be serious and which is therefore moving towards a improvement. Good news after the fear that has gripped many people.

An event that came a few weeks after serious mourning that struck the Pozzetto family. Even about two years ago the actor had accused a health problem similar to the one he had in recent days, but even on that occasion everything was resolved for the best thanks to the intervention of the doctors of the San Raffaele hospital who they had discharged him after hospitalization.

Pozzetto is considered one of the greatest interpreters of Italian comedy. A comedy that made the history of the small screen. His private life was happy, also thanks to wife Brunella whose death was a severe blowboth for him and for the two children.