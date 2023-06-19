Renault Rafale, the SUV coupe makes its debut. Dimensions, engines and technical characteristics

Engines

From our correspondent Mario Cianflone

Renault is relaunching the challenge in the medium-large SUV Coupé segment. the new Rafale, a name that in the French circles of the brand evokes a historic record, namely the 445 km/h per hour achieved by the Caudron Renault Rafale touring monoplane in 1934. But that’s not all: Rafale is also the name of a multi-role fighter made by Dassault . And the link with aeronautics is underlined by the fact that the new model was unveiled at the international air show in Le Bourget.

Rafale is the third high-end crossover SUV model from Renault. After Southern, Space (i.e. the family version and size XL of Austral). However, compared to these two models, the front end and the handle change (the interior however remains practically the same for these three cars based on the same CMP D/E platform.

Furthermore, with Rafale, the new stylistic language desired by Gilles Vidal, the brand’s new chief designer, makes its debut, who intends to be more avant-garde through bolder lines but in the same way in step with the times, with the intention of offering a car that, over the years, will never go out of fashion. However, the stylistic references already seen on the new Espace and Austral do not escape, with the most substantial differences that can be seen in the front part, where the nose is of a new concept and specially designed for the new Rafale.

The profile is decidedly sporty, and, as mentioned, the new shape of the grille and the luminous signature borrowed from the New Clio stand out at the front. At the rear, the very pronounced shoulders around the wheels blend well with the sloping roof. With a length of 4.71 meters and a height of 1.61 meters, the Rafale enters the sports SUV market by right, while the track is much wider than 4 cm. compared to the New Espace which make it possible to improve the set-up. The rims fitted are 20 and fill the wheel arch as best as possible, which is even more noticeable when viewed from the side.

And to give the impression of being even wider than it already is (1.86 metres) the rear lights have been separated, whose design draws inspiration from the graphic play of the tangram, which features a cut square that recurs with 5 triangles, a parallelogram and a square.

The New Rafale will be sold in five colours, two of which Renault is offering for the first time in its price list, i.e. Satin Pearl White and Alpine Blue. The other colors are Passion Red, Étoile Black and Glossy Schisto Grey. If in terms of aesthetics for its new top of the range Renault has not spared itself, also in terms of technologies Rafal integrates the best that can be found today on a D-segment SUV. Starting with the 4Controlo Advanced four-wheel steering system which takes care of offering maximum handling when driving at low speeds, but at the same time provides the right agility and dynamism at medium and high speeds.

As for the engines, the Rafale is fitted with the same 200 HP E-Tech Full Hybrid petrol hybrid engine already inaugurated with the New Espace. This means a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with 130hp combined with two electric motors. The main of this delivers 50 kW equivalent to 70 hp, with a torque that reached 205 Nm. Its operation is guaranteed by a 2 kWh / 400V lithium-ion battery. The second of the two electric motors is of the 25 kW HSG (High-voltage Starter Generator) type with a torque of 50 Nm and is responsible for starting the internal combustion engine and also for changing gears of the transmission with clutch without clutch. All this in cooperation with the energy recovery which is activated automatically during deceleration and braking, allows a future owner of the Renault Rafale to circulate up to 80% of the time in the city in electric mode and save up to 40% on fuel compared to equivalent internal combustion engines.

Once on board, the lion’s share of the design certainly goes. The Solarbay opaque glass roof adopts PDLC (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal) technology. And what’s more, this is fully customizable by driver and passengers.

De Meo (Renault): “The price war damages the car market”

These, indifferently choose between four positions: completely transparent roof, completely opaque roof, transparent roof in front and opaque behind or vice versa. The sports-style seats are made of 61% recycled Alcantara while the same precious material was chosen to cover the inner part of the steering wheel of the Esprit Alpine version. Like a good D-segment SUV, there is also plenty of space for luggage: a good 530 dm3. To add further comfort with a touch of technology, the Rafale offers a new central armrest designed for on-board multimedia. Two USB sockets are offered, two compartments designed to comfortably insert tablets and smartphones to which are added two folding supports to comfortably view the screens of these mobile devices. The digital system is the same proposed on Austral and New Espace and therefore there is a display 12.3” horizontal TFT on the dashboard and a 12” vertical touchscreen in the center console. OpenR Link with Google built-in brings the experience of a regular smartphone on board. In fact, the various Google services (Maps, Assistant and various other apps) are directly available, even via wireless via Android Auto 12 installed. The same system, again via wireless (or cable) is also offered for Apple Carplay. But that is not all. For this model only, Renault also offers a 9.3” head-up display. In which information such as vehicle speed, activated driving assistance devices, excess speed alerts and navigation indications are displayed directly on the windshield. And a “splash” of artificial intelligence could not also be missing. In this SUV, it is materialized through proactive recommendations (for example, recommending turning off the air conditioning if the window is open) that update themselves according to the driver’s preferences as he uses his Rafale. Finally, the presence of 32 driving assistance systems (ADAS) which improve three macro situations once behind the wheel, i.e. driving, safety and parking. To drive the New Renault Rafale E-Tech Full Hybrid 200 hp you will have to wait about a year, given that marketing is scheduled for spring 2024.

