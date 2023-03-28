Experts with relevant scientific expertise and the motivation to contribute to the protection of human and animal health and the environment in Europe are reminded that on 3 April the call from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) for the renewal of Scientific Panels and Scientific Committee in 2024 (Ref. EFSA/E/2023/01).

Il trying and the online application form are available on EFSA website.

For any information, EFSA invites you to contact the following email address: [email protected]

to know more